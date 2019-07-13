fbpx
Connect with us

Black History Black Voice News Music

Vanderbilt Pledges $2M for African American Music Museum
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire

PRESS ROOM: Clark Atlanta University Hosts Mandela Washington Fellowship for Sixth Consecutive Year

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lee Eric Smith National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Theater

Grant paves way to “Take ‘Em Down 901” one-act play

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Entertainment Featured Lee Eric Smith National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire

Hattiloo Theatre panel explore 400 years of Africans in America

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

Senator Kamala Harris and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Introduce Fair Chance at Housing Act

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Environment Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics The Final Call

‘Black snow’ from sugarcane harmful to Black, poor communities in Florida?

#NNPA BlackPress Barrington Salmon Black History Community Crime Featured Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics racism The Final Call

A troubled police force and hope for change

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

Report: Blacks Seven-Times More Likely than Whites to Be Wrongfully Convicted of Murder

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Family Featured Health National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Mental Health Stigma Still Affecting African Americans

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

Being Black and Republican in the Era of Trump Presents Real Challenges

Black History

Vanderbilt Pledges $2M for African American Music Museum

BLACK VOICE NEWS — Vanderbilt University is pledging $2 million for the National Museum of African American Music, which is scheduled to open a 56,000-square-foot facility in downtown Nashville early next year. The university says the gift includes in-kind contributions and direct financial support, and will help expand the museum’s archives, contribute to innovative programming, support the completion of the facility and more.

Published

17 hours ago

on

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 27: Chancellor of Vanderbilt University Nicholas S. Zeppos and Lydia Howarth attend The Celebration of Legends Gala 2019 at Music City Center on June 27, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the National Museum of African American Music)

By Black Voice News

Nashville, TN – Vanderbilt University is pledging $2 million for the National Museum of African American Music, which is scheduled to open a 56,000-square-foot facility in downtown Nashville early next year.

The university says the gift includes in-kind contributions and direct financial support, and will help expand the museum’s archives, contribute to innovative programming, support the completion of the facility and more.

Vanderbilt Chancellor Nicholas S. Zeppos said the partnership will help build global awareness of the impact of African American composers, performers and supporters.

The partnership will include collaboration with the university’s Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries to offer their collection of books, scores, recordings and other materials for loan, display and study at the museum.

Vanderbilt and the museum will also team up for a speaker series after the facility opens.

This article originally appeared in the Black Voice News.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: