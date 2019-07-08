fbpx
Connect with us

Books Florida Courier Religion

T.D. Jakes’ daughter releases second book on overcoming obstacles
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Books Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Government Media National New Tri-State Defender News NNPA Newswire Politics

Social Justice warrior Alice Marie Johnson is dancing free

Art Books The Birmingham Times

Book Set in Civil Rights Era Inspires Local Artist, 10

#NNPA BlackPress Books Commentary Crime Media Wave Newspapers

BOOK CORNER: Mother writes raw memoir about her son’s tragic death

Books Government Wave Newspapers

Downey again rejects library renovation bids

Atlanta Voice Books Entertainment

Black writer promotes diversity in the comic book industry

Books Rollingout.com

Author Mase Harrison hopes to keep youth out of jail with his new book

Advice Atlanta Voice Books

Atlanta author launches “Chase The Dream” book campaign

Art Books The Birmingham Times

Calvin Macon’s battle from addiction to published author

Books Government Washington Informer

Sankofa Bookstore Fights for Property Tax Relief

Books

T.D. Jakes’ daughter releases second book on overcoming obstacles

FLORIDA COURIER — Following in the footsteps of her father, New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes, Cora Jakes Coleman has once again added author to her list of accomplished professional titles.

Published

5 hours ago

on

By The Florida Courier

Following in the footsteps of her father, New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes, Cora Jakes Coleman has once again added author to her list of accomplished professional titles.

Already a preacher, spiritual advisor to numerous celebrities and director of the Children’s Ministry at The Potter’s House Church of Dallas, Coleman shares her personal journey with infertility, loss, depression and insecurity in her upcoming book, “Ferocious Warrior: Dismantle Your Enemy and Rise’’ (Charisma House, July 16).

In “Ferocious Warrior,” Coleman details how she faced and overcame difficult obstacles common to women, including infertility. Leading with faith after two failed in vitro fertilization attempts, Coleman realized her lifelong dream of becoming a mother through adoption.

‘STILL FIGHTING’

Now the mother of a girl and a boy, Coleman shares how ferocious faith wouldn’t allow her to give up on her dreams.

“I have fought, and am still fighting, hard against infertility, but I have learned that infertility goes beyond the physical,” said Coleman.

She also discusses how she battled and won over depression and insecurity.

In her latest book, Coleman encourages readers, especially women, to learn how to pray by faith. She details the hurt and disappointment she felt after losing the foster son she had loved since his birth.

“God used the hurt in my heart to heal me,” she said. “God always has a plan. I couldn’t see what God would bring after heartbreak. I just believed He would bring something good.”

POWERFUL PRAYERS

In “Ferocious Warrior,’’ Coleman offers strategies to help identify the tactics and agenda of the enemy, and the obstacles to your breakthrough.

Known around the world as a ferocious prayer warrior who often moves audiences to tears, Coleman also gives step-by-step instructions on how to implement the five principles of prayer.

Each chapter ends with prayers that teaches the reader the secret of how to pray and ask God for exactly what you want. These powerful prayers encourage readers to use pain as a catalyst to catapult them to the next level.

In spite facing many difficult challenges in life, Coleman shows how to think like a warrior and win even the toughest fights in life, career, relationships, and love.

“Ferocious Warrior: Dismantle Your Enemy and Rise’’ will be released on July 16 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon.com.

This article originally appeared in the Florida Courier.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: