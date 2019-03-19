Recognizing First Lady Michelle Obama During The Celebration Of Women’s Month

March 19, 2019 dptstaff Dallas Post Tribune, National, News 0
First Lady Michelle Obama addresses a gathering at The Arts Center in Fayetteville, N.C., Thursday, March 12, 2009, on her first official trip as First Lady. She also visited nearby Ft. Bragg.
Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama (born January 17, 1964) is an American writer, lawyer, and university administrator who was First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She is married to the 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama, and was the first African-American First Lady.

Raised on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, Obama is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. In her early legal career, she worked at the law firm Sidley Austin, where she met Barack Obama. She subsequently worked in non-profits and as the Associate Dean of Student Services at the University of Chicago and the Vice President for Community and External Affairs of the University of Chicago Medical Center. Michelle married Barack in 1992 and they have two daughters.

Obama campaigned for her husband’s presidential bid throughout 2007 and 2008, delivering a keynote address at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. She returned to speak for him at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. During the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, she delivered a speech in support of the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, a former First Lady.

As First Lady, Obama served as a role model for women, and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity and healthy eating. She supported American designers and was considered a fashion icon.

Michelle Obama’s sales of her book , Becoming hit a record high of three million as she continues to add new cities during her 2019 tour.

This article originally appeared in the Dallas Post Tribune

