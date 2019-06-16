PRESS ROOM: World of Opportunity Kickoff Set for June 19 at the CrossPlex

fbpx
By The Birmingham Times

The World Games 2021 will kick off its World of Opportunity program on Wednesday, June 19 at the Birmingham Crossplex.

The program helps connect certified, diverse businesses to compete for opportunities with The World Games 2021

The kickoff will feature Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin; DJ Mackovets, CEO of The World Games 2021; Jonathan Porter, Chairman of The World Games 2021; Marcus Lundy, Co-Chair, World of Opportunity program and Glenda Thomas, Co-Chair, World of Opportunity program.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast and networking provided by Mixtroz and the program begins at 9 a.m with a welcome by Jonathan Porter, Chairman of The World Games 2021.

The program will also mark the official launch of the World of Opportunity supplier database, providing attendees the first opportunity to register for future business opportunities with The World Games 2021.

In addition to launching the supplier diversity database, a number of supplier diversity experts will be on hand and businesses are invited to register in the system onsite. Local business owners can RSVP for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-of-opportunity-kickoff-presented-by-the-world-games-2021-tickets-62528076159

The morning will also include a panel discussion – “Creating a Legacy with Diverse Suppliers” – with Chincie Mouton, Vice President of Community Engagement & Projects, Atlanta Host Committee; Glenda Thomas, Co-chair, World of Opportunity program; Tene Dolphin, Deputy Directory for Business Diversity & Opportunity, City of Birmingham and moderator Darlene Wilson, Managing Principal, Relay Accounting Management.

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times

