Neima Abdulahi highlights Atlanta’s entertainment scene with ‘ATL CULTURE’

By A.R. Shaw
Neima Abdulahi has always had a love of music for music and entertainment. A native of Somalia, Abdulahi relocated from East Africa to East Atlanta as a child and became immersed by Atlanta’s music scene.
Now as a reporter for WXIA in Atlanta, Abdulahi provides an inside look into the city’s entertainment industry with her show “ATL Culture.”
“‘ATL CULTURE’ is custom-made for Atlanta,” Abdulahi told our publication. “It really examines the cultural thread that connects this city – from hip-hop, black excellence, civil rights, housing and social issues. With every episode, I’m exploring why and how our city’s vibrant hiphop culture is an influential theme in all those sub-categories. It’s the thread that connects this city. Hip-hop is a multi-billion dollar industry with Atlanta at the focal point.”
Since its debut in December 2018, the digital series has featured a kids’ hip-hop cypher with Bankroll PJ, a feature on rapper Lil Baby, and an interview with Zak Wallace, songwriter and owner of Local Green Atlanta.
Abdulahi hopes the digital series brings more insight into the cultural impact of Atlanta.
