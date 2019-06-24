HSBC Bank Contributes $50,000 to Nation’s First Monument Honoring African American Veterans Memorial

By Black PR Wire

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC) recently announced a $50,000 grant to the African American Veterans Monument, the nation’s first-ever memorial dedicated solely to honoring the military service of African-American veterans and service members.

“African Americans have fought for their country in every military conflict since the Revolutionary War, and too often their contributions are underappreciated, as are the hardships they faced,” said Jennifer Stryrbel, Chief Operations Officer, HSBC USA. “Their bravery and sacrifice deserve a national memorial, and HSBC is honored to support the construction of such a memorial in Buffalo where so many HSBC employees and customers live and work.”

Construction of the African American Veterans Monument will begin this summer at a waterfront site in the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. The design symbolizes the contributions of African Americans who have served or are currently serving in all five branches of the military, during war and in times of peace. When completed, a dozen 10-foot-tall black concrete pillars will represent each of the country’s military conflicts. The spacing between the pillars represent peacetimes between each war.

“The committee has worked tirelessly to develop the plans for the African American Veterans Monument and in two years, we have nearly reached our goals,” said Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Majority Leader of the New York State Assembly and spearhead of the initiative. “This donation from HSBC is a huge step in closing the gap and will allow us to begin construction this summer. We urge the community and both private and public sectors to support its completion, as we are so close to the finish line.”

Since 2016, the African American Veterans Monument Committee has been raising funds for this first-of-its-kind monument. Today’s news brings the fundraising total to more than $1.44 million, 93 per cent of the total needed.

The Monument is on track to open to the public by Memorial Day in May 2020.

Contributions to honor an individual veteran are available through the purchase of an engraved brick paver that will line the walkways of the monument for $250. Additional information on the African American Veterans Monument can be found at AAVMWNY.org or by calling (716) 800-1137.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.