Gentleman Jack highlights women’s greatness on International Women’s Day

By Eddy “Precise” Lammare

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2019, Gentleman Jack proudly presented “Spirituous” at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. “Spirituous” is a 10-city event that pays tribute to highly successful women from all walks of life and cultures. The honorees on the Chicago stop were Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO and executive director of the Illinois Medical District; Francine Dower, operations manager for Peoples Gas; Nikki Hayes, president of Laborers’ Local 1001 Union under the Laborers’ International Union of North America; Megha Hamal, founder and CEO of Megha Hamal PR & Branding LLC; Teri Arvesu, vice president of content for Univision Chicago; and JinJa Birkenbeuel CEO, principal and founder of Birk Creative Inc.

The evening was hosted by Micae Brown of WVON. Brown moderated a panel of the honorees as they shared their stories of obstacles and triumph. Rolling out spoke with Francine Dower and she explained the importance of International Women’s Day. “It’s important to have National Women’s Day because for so long women have been at the back of the line. Having a moment such as this gives everybody the opportunity to be aware of the biases and inequity that exists. It creates a platform for women to demand and push for equal pay and equal opportunity,” she said.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com

