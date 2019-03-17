Gentleman Jack highlights women’s greatness on International Women’s Day

March 17, 2019 Eddy Precise Lamarre Food, Lifestyle, Rollingout.com 0
Francine Dower, operations manager for Peoples Gas; Teri Arvesu, vice president of content for Univision Chicago; Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO and executive director of Illinois Medical District; Megha Hamal, founder and CEO of Megha Hamal PR & Branding LLC; Nikki Hayes, president and owner of Pier 31; and Jinja Birkenbeuel, CEO and founder of Birk Creative (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for Steed Media Service)
Francine Dower, operations manager for Peoples Gas; Teri Arvesu, vice president of content for Univision Chicago; Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO and executive director of Illinois Medical District; Megha Hamal, founder and CEO of Megha Hamal PR & Branding LLC; Nikki Hayes, president and owner of Pier 31; and Jinja Birkenbeuel, CEO and founder of Birk Creative (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for Steed Media Service)

By Eddy “Precise” Lammare

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2019, Gentleman Jack proudly presented “Spirituous” at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. “Spirituous” is a 10-city event that pays tribute to highly successful women from all walks of life and cultures. The honorees on the Chicago stop were Dr. Suzet McKinney, CEO and executive director of the Illinois Medical District; Francine Dower, operations manager for Peoples Gas; Nikki Hayes, president of Laborers’ Local 1001 Union under the Laborers’ International Union of North America; Megha Hamal, founder and CEO of Megha Hamal PR & Branding LLC; Teri Arvesu, vice president of content for Univision Chicago; and JinJa Birkenbeuel  CEO, principal and founder of Birk Creative Inc.

The evening was hosted by Micae Brown of WVON. Brown moderated a panel of the honorees as they shared their stories of obstacles and triumph. Rolling out spoke with Francine Dower and she explained the importance of International Women’s Day. “It’s important to have National Women’s Day because for so long women have been at the back of the line. Having a moment such as this gives everybody the opportunity to be aware of the biases and inequity that exists. It creates a platform for women to demand and push for equal pay and equal opportunity,” she said.

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.
Advertisements

Related Articles

Chicago Crusader

Do you know the warning signs of diabetes?

December 4, 2018 crusader Chicago Crusader, Health 0

CHICAGO CRUSADER — Diabetes is a chronic condition in which your body doesn’t properly break down your food and turn it into energy. […read more]

Advertisements
Photo by: Somchai Kongkamsri | Pexels.com
Crime

Investigation finds nearly 1 in 8 Tennesseans trying to buy guns from online marketplace were legally prohibited from purchase

February 17, 2019 PRIDE Newsdesk Crime, Law, Nashville Pride 0

NASHVILLE PRIDE — Investigators posted ads in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Ohio for gun sales. […read more]

Advertisements
National

Several Big U.S. Cities See Homicide Rates Surge

July 9, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

  (USA Today) – After seeing years of decline in violent crime, several major American cities experienced a dramatic surge in homicides during the first half of this year. Milwaukee, which had one of its lowest annual homicide totals in city history last year, has Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.