Drew League Basketball Clinic Volunteer Featured In Award-Winning Social Media Campaign

Rudy Washington, a Cal State LA adjunct professor in the Charter College of Education at Cal State LA, has dedicated more than 250 hours of service at free basketball clinics for youth with the Drew League in South Los Angeles.

“I don’t think that you’re happy unless you’re giving,” said Washington, a former National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball coach who grew up in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. He is also a Cal State LA alumnus.

I Serve LA is a Cal State LA service-learning initiative that provides thousands of student, faculty and staff volunteers who serve with community-based organizations across the Greater Los Angeles area.

Cal State LA recently received a Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Silver Award of Excellence in the social media category for its digital communication campaign promoting the university’s I Serve LA initiative.

Cal State LA also received silver awards in the social media category for its digital communication campaigns promoting the university’s Mind Matters initiative and in the invitations category for the design of its 2018 Alumni Awards Gala Invitation.

“These initiatives reflect key values of our University community,” said Cal State LA President William A. Covino. “I’m pleased to see CASE honoring our work to promote the importance of well-being and service.”

The awards were presented during a reception on Feb. 21 at the Connect West 2019, the CASE District VII Conference, in Anaheim, CA.

CASE District VII represents professionals and institutions in the western region of the United States (Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Mariana Islands, and Utah). The District VII annual awards program showcases best practices in alumni relations, fundraising, public relations, advancement services, special events, communications, and more.

