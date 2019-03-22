Dr. Julius Garvey Still Seeking Redemption for his Father and Africans

March 22, 2019 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Commentary, Community, Featured, Government, News, NNPA Events, NNPA Newswire, Politics, Stacey M. Brown 0
“Reparations is a conversation that is in-depth and involved and it’s a long and necessary conversation,” Garvey said.
“Reparations is a conversation that is in-depth and involved and it’s a long and necessary conversation,” Garvey said.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Dr. Julius Garvey probably felt like channeling his father, the late civil rights leader Marcus Garvey, when he responded to Fox News analyst Katie Pavlich’s misguided comment that America should get “credit for being the first country to end slavery in 150 years.”

Garvey simply laughed and brushed off such superficial racist rhetoric. “It shows that she has no clue,” Garvey said during a Black Press Week luncheon in Washington, DC just days after Pavlich’s remarks. “Look, it’s pretty said,” he said.

He also said a healthy discourse on reparations is long overdue.

“Reparations is a conversation that is in-depth and involved and it’s a long and necessary conversation,” Garvey said.

Garvey was born on September 17, 1933 in Kingston, Jamaica.

He graduated from Wolmer’s Trust High School for Boys in Kingston in 1950; and then earned his B.S. degree from McGill University in Montréal, Canada in 1957, and his M.D., C.M. degree from McGill University Faculty of Medicine in 1961.

Garvey began his medical career by interning at The Royal Victoria Hospital in Montréal in 1961, according to his biography from The History Makers.

In 1962, he began his first residency in surgery at The Mount Sinai Hospital of New York, completing his residency in 1965 and completed residencies in surgery at the Harlem Hospital Center in 1968 and in thoracic & cardiovascular surgery at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland in 1970.

He became an instructor in surgery at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1971 and later joined the Albert Einstein College of Medicine as an instructor in surgery where he became an assistant professor of surgery.

While teaching at Columbia University and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Garvey served as an attending surgeon in cardiothoracic surgery at the Harlem Hospital Center and Montefiore Hospital, as well as associate attending and head of thoracic surgery at the Montefiore Morrisania Affiliate.

In 1974, Garvey was named attending-in-charge of thoracic surgery at Queens Hospital Center, in addition to serving as an attending surgeon in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

He became the Long Island Jewish Medical Center’s acting program director for the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery from 1980 to 1982, and assistant professor of surgery at State University of New York at Stony Brook from 1978 to 1988.

Garvey started his own private practice in 1983.

Garvey served as chief of thoracic and vascular surgery at Queens Hospital Center from 1993 to 2006, and chief of vascular and thoracic surgery at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center from 2000 to 2004.

In addition to his other medical appointments, Garvey served as an attending surgeon at North Shore University Hospital, Franklin General Hospital, Massapequa General Hospital, Catholic Medical Centers, and Little Neck Community Hospital.

In recent years, he has worked to secure a pardon for his famous father who, along with three others, was charged with conspiracy to use the mails to defraud.

“The charges against the other three were dropped, but my father was convicted by an all-white jury on charges that were widely considered politically-motivated and in a trial tainted by misconduct,” Dr. Garvey said.

After spending nearly three years in jail, President Calvin Coolidge, under public pressure in 1927, commuted Garvey’s sentence but still deported him.

The senior Garvey wasn’t allowed to return to America and his son has said that all of the momentum his father built up on issues of racial justice stalled.

Marcus Garvey died in London in 1940.

“I wish to clear my father’s name and to continue to help Africans wherever we are in the U.S., Caribbean and on the continent,” Dr. Garvey said.

He said reparations are necessary if there is ever to be a complete healing of the evil slave trade. “WE are the original people and the original civilization. African praxis directs us to the truth that we are at home in the universe and should treat it as our home,” Dr. Garvey said.

It’s also up to those of African descent to assume some responsibility in carrying forward the legacies of his father and other civil rights leaders, Dr. Garvey said.

“That will move us further along the arc of redemption, renaissance and the redevelopment of our people as a civilization,” he said.

Advertisements
About Stacy M. Brown 217 Articles
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.
Twitter

Related Articles

As for Jackson, the late hitmaker often publicly said he simply enjoyed the company of children because of their innocence. “I’d slit my wrist before I’d hurt a child,” Jackson once said in a broadcast interview. (Photo: The artist Michael Jackson performing his song "Jam" as part of his Dangerous world tour in Europe in 1992. Source: Wikimedia Commons.)
Commentary

New Documentary Threatens to Expose Michael Jackson as Child Predator

January 12, 2019 Stacy M. Brown Commentary, Crime, Entertainment, Featured, Lifestyle, Media, Music, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown 1

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The synopsis for the Jackson documentary titled, “Leaving Neverland,” says: “At the height of his stardom, Michael Jackson began long-running relationships with two boys, aged 7 and 10, and their families. Now in their 30s, they tell the story of how they were sexually abused by Jackson, and how they came to terms with it years later.” […read more]

Advertisements
Photograph by Djeneba Aduayom for TIME
Black History

At 94, The Legendary Cicely Tyson Remains An ‘Optimist’

February 11, 2019 Stacy M. Brown Black History, Commentary, Entertainment, Fashion, Featured, Film, Media, Movies, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown 1

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “There isn’t a day – I’m grateful to say – that when I walk out of my doors, I don’t run into somebody who says, ‘I can’t tell you what you’ve done for me. ‘You changed my life,’” Tyson shared with TIME. “It just confirmed for me that I was on the right track and I stayed on the right track.” […read more]

Advertisements
Op-Ed

Malia Obama Got into Harvard and Fox News Fans Called Her a “Little Monkey”

May 9, 2016 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed 0

By Julianne Malveaux (NNPA News Wire Columnist) Malia Obama deserves congratulations. Admitted to Harvard University, she has decided to take a gap year, a mature choice that many students make when they want a break between intense and competitive studies and college. This is a Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.