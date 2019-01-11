Donovan Thompson, Georgia Southern University 40 Under 40 2018 Honoree

He is a Senior Researcher at Nouryon Chemicals in Bridgewater, NJ and an adjunct Chemistry Professor at Union County College in Cranford, NJ. Thus far, Dr. Thompson has 2 patents, 5 publications and presented at several conferences. He has domestic and international research experiences (Georgia Southern University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Florida, Austria, and Germany). He also enjoys being a corporate guest speaker for high school and college students. Therefore, he formed a summer internship with Princeton University and Stevens Institute of Technology.
Some of his awards include Colgate-Palmolive Award, SMART Science Award, Agape Family Church (Rahway, NJ) “2016 Men Who Rock” Award, and AkzoNobel Chemicals 2017 Early Career Scientist Award.
