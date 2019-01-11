Donovan Thompson, Georgia Southern University 40 Under 40 2018 Honoree

By The Savannah Tribune Dr. Donovan L. Thompson, a Savannah native was inducted into Georgia Southern University 40 Under 40 Class of 2018. Out of 120,000 living alumni, nearly 50,000 are under 40 years old. He joins 80 other alumni that have been recognized for their noteworthy achievements since 2016. He is a graduate of Savannah High School. He obtained a BS in Chemistry from Georgia Southern University and a Master’s & Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Florida.

He is a Senior Researcher at Nouryon Chemicals in Bridgewater, NJ and an adjunct Chemistry Professor at Union County College in Cranford, NJ. Thus far, Dr. Thompson has 2 patents, 5 publications and presented at several conferences. He has domestic and international research experiences (Georgia Southern University, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Florida, Austria, and Germany). He also enjoys being a corporate guest speaker for high school and college students. Therefore, he formed a summer internship with Princeton University and Stevens Institute of Technology.

Some of his awards include Colgate-Palmolive Award, SMART Science Award, Agape Family Church (Rahway, NJ) “2016 Men Who Rock” Award, and AkzoNobel Chemicals 2017 Early Career Scientist Award.

This article originally appeared in The Savannah Tribune.