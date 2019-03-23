Defying the Odds Black History Educational Experience, Kinecta Federal Credit Union Empowered African American Male Students

By Sentinel News Service

There has been a decline in African-American men transitioning successfully into and through college. As part of its commitment to the advancement and strengthening of the communities it serves, Kinecta Federal Credit Union hosted Defying the Odds Black History Event to shed light on the history of the struggles and successes of African-Americans while helping to equip young men with the necessary tools and contacts to define their own path of success.

30 African-American male students from Leuzinger High School, Hawthorne High School and Lawndale High School had access to a panel discussion comprised of 12 African-American professionals who shared their own overcoming-difficulties stories and explained the steps they took to achieve their professional success.

Topics included etiquette on the job, working with law enforcement, goal setting, and resiliency. The students also had the opportunity to be part of discussion tables to have an open dialogue with the professionals and share their own stories and goals.

Defying the Odds Black History Event is a key collaborative educational experience for the students of Centinela Valley Union High School District. It will serve both the participant students and the future communities they serve.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

