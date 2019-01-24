COMMENTARY: Preventing the Fall of America

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

As we have celebrated the birthday and contribution of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., one has to be concerned about the America that has inherited his dream.

There is a movement afoot to turn back the clock and to undo all our social gains. If it were not for the internet and the rising tide of social consciousness, we would repeat the history of so many civilizations before us that fell from within. If we allow the government shutdown to continue, we will accelerate the collapse from within.

Consider the hundreds of thousands of people now missing their second paycheck, those responsible for our nation’s security, like the Coast Guard and TSA, working without a paycheck.

Food inspectors and those who inspect our airlines working without pay; national parks closed, contractors who perform vital services — out of work and without means of collecting back pay because of the nature of their contracts — and air traffic controllers, who, like so many Americans, are staying on the job out of commitment to this great nation, in spite of the financial hardships.

Consider the mortgages, rents, loans and car payments not being made with no requirement for landlords and banks to understand and extend grace periods for repayment. The 38 million persons receiving food stamps who are at risk of no food while many good-hearted Americans are creating food pantries to help their neighbors.

The homeless, once marked by many, are now on the verge of having company as thousands of persons could lose their federal housing assistance for rents. And now we see that even FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation within the Department of Justice) employees are at risk to lose their health insurance coverage if payments are not restored soon.

The issue is bigger than “A Wall” and President Trump should be tried for treason and breach of his duties as President of the United States. He took an oath to Protect and Defend the Constitution of the United States and, in doing so, the American people. His actions on the government shutdown have done more to support Russia and our “enemies, foreign and domestic” than pushing the button on his nuclear briefcase.

The chaos he and those members of the U.S. Senate who have supported him have created by doing nothing, has caused greater harm to our global standing than the threat of an outright attack. The actions of the President and the Republican Senate that stand with him have sent a global alarm to our enemies that we are now weak and disorganized. Such a position invites military conflicts.

We as a nation must not only pray that God will once again forgive our sins and heal the land, even as Dr. King prayed so often, but we must also move to pressure those Republican members of the United States Senate standing with Trump to either join the number necessary to override a Trump veto and a Mitch McConnell block vote in the Senate to end the shutdown, or have them face recall or impeachment for malfeasance in office or trial for high crimes.

Eleven to thirteen Republican senators joining with the Democrats can pass the bill, which both houses agreed to before Christmas, and override a Trump Veto. The very existence of this nation rests on such actions.

Already, over 7 million people have signed petitions calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump. America no longer has the luxury of waiting for the Mueller Report.

We must reach out to our friends, relatives and neighbors in every state in which a Republican Senator supporting Trump’s shutdown is seated and demand that he or she (the U.S. Senator standing with Trump on this shutdown) either break away and vote to reopen government or resign. The issue is greater than our differences and “The Wall.” The Democrats in the House and Senate should “Stand Their Ground.”

