Related Articles

Op-Ed

MLK50: OPINION: Martin Luther King Jr. Wanted Equal Treatment for Blacks, not Special Treatment

April 30, 2018 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed, Politics 0

Raynard Jackson, the founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future, comments on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his legacy and the state of Black America. […read more]

Advertisements
Op-Ed

Why Blacks Should Support Immigration Reform

November 23, 2014 Reporter II Op-Ed 0

By Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. NNPA Columnist As I watched President Barack Obama address the nation on his “controversial” Executive Order on immigration reform, I was reminded of the evening that I was inside Riverside Church in New York City on April 4, 1967 when Read More

Advertisements
The Democratic Congress is going through a mental crisis at the expense of our normal political process.
Commentary

COMMENTARY: So Much Hate; So Little Tolerance

October 14, 2018 BlackPressUSA Commentary, Harry Alford, National, NNPA Newswire, Op-Ed, Politics 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Sadly, since the latest federal election something has happened to our current state of minds. The political sides – Democrats and Republicans- have become intolerable of each other. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.