BOOKS: Man finds redemption in ‘The Downlow Saga’

October 25, 2018 posted by Wave Staff Books, Wave Newspapers 1

By Marissa Wells, Contributing Writer, Wave Newspapers

Eugene “Downlow” Colston is left feeling defeated, broken hearted and like a total failure following the end of his tumultuous relationship with his former fiancé. Their relationship was riddled with physical abuse and when his former girlfriend finally fought back, Downlow was left with one eye and a court case.

Now all alone, Downlow must seek redemption and purpose in 1989 South Central Los Angeles.

That’s the basis for “The Downlow Saga” by Los Angeles native Sheldon McCormick.

“The importance of my book drew from the negative portrayals of African-American, men past and present,” said the author. “Downlow, in my definition, referred to loser, defeated, defeatism, worthlessness, and that one would never amount to anything.”

The intended audience for “The Downlow Saga” is young adult and adult men and women of all backgrounds. The author hopes readers will find inspiration and see that “success, self-worth and victory are possible despite hardships.”

The author’s favorite character in the book is Downlow because of the heroic actions that he later exhibits. “Downlow was an abuser of his girlfriend which is bad, but his character shows that good can emerge from such a negative person,” McCormick said.

Sheldon McCormick

McCormick, an author of nine other novels, enjoys writing books that tackle everyday issues. His books are set in South Los Angeles or in Compton.

He hopes readers of “The Downlow Saga” learn that redemption is possible.

“You don’t always have to give into a lot of negativity and defeatism,” McCormick said. “My book shows people that you don’t have to be defeated, you can make it and you can find redemption of some type.”

In addition to being an author, McCormick writes a commentary for his Facebook page, @Sheldon McCormick. He writes about various topics including current news, black community concerns, and more.

McCormick began writing as a student at Foshay Junior High School in 1971 and once worked as a reporter for Southland community newspapers. He lives in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared in Wave Newspapers.

Related Articles

National

No Bullets, No Books

July 22, 2015 Kyle Yeldell National 0

For more than a century, descendants of enslaved Africans could be punished or put to death for learning to read or arming themselves. The strategy: Keep Black America ‘dumb’ and defenseless. By Karsceal Turner Special to the NNPA from The Florida Courier From the beginning, Read More

Pamela Jarmon Wade
African American News & Issues

An Exclusive Interview with Children’s Author and Actress Pamela Jarmon Wade

October 19, 2018 Keandra Scott African American News & Issues, Books, Education, Lifestyle 0

AFRICAN AMERICAN NEWS & ISSUES — The National Black Book Festival (NBBF) will take place next week and Pamela plays a major key in the highly anticipated event. For the past four years, Pamela has been selected by the Co-Founder, Gwen Richardson, to kick-off the festival as a Host/MC for the Welcome to Houston Reception. […read more]

Judge Steven T. O’Neill has sentenced the fallen comic to as many as 10 years in state prison. Cosby, 81, could be released after serving a minimum of three years.
Commentary

NAJEE’S NOTES: Bill Cosby’s fall from grace

April 26, 2018 Najee Ali Contributing Writer Commentary, Crime, Entertainment, National, Op-Ed, Wave Newspapers 0

“Cosby is an icon who deliberately placed himself in a position of high, moral standards. Cosby told black people who they should be, while at the same time he was lying to his wife, family, fans and the entire black race. Cosby is a liar and admitted adulterer. He betrayed black America…” […read more]

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.