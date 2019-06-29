fbpx
Connect with us

Community Hudson Valley Press Religion

Baptist Temple Church Installs New Pastor
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders Delivers Keynote at Black Press Event, Labels Trump “Racist and Worst President in History”

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Cincinnati Herald Commentary Community Dayton Defender Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Featured Houston Forward Times Media National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Karen Carter Richards, Publisher of the Houston Forward Times, Elected as New NNPA National Chair

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown

Supreme Court Shoots Down Trump’s Census Citizenship Question

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Education Family Featured Government National News NNPA Events NNPA History NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown Video

NNPA Hosts ESSA National Black Parents Town Hall in Cincinnati

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Black History Business Commentary Community Featured HBCU National News NNPA Events NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

GM Exec Touts Chevrolet's DTU Fellowships and other Programs that Feature HBCUs

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times Los Angeles Sentinel Miami Times National News NNPA Events NNPA History NNPA Newswire The Final Call The Philadelphia Tribune Video

Miami Times, Philadelphia Tribune, St. Louis American - Big Winners During NNPA’s 2019 Merit Awards

Community Environment The Savannah Tribune

New Sylvan Terrace Park Is Cause To Celebrate!

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics

Biden Doubles Down on Segregationist Comments, Analysis of 1994 Crime Bill is Next Test

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA Newswire Politics

PRESS ROOM: Statement from Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) regarding the Supreme Court’s Decision on Gerrymandering

Community

Baptist Temple Church Installs New Pastor

HUDSON VALLEY PRESS — There are coincidences, and then there are callings. Dr. Dollyann Newkirk-Briggs believes the turn her recent pastoral path took is definitely the latter. Recently “released by God” from her pastoral duties at the PHJC Modena, where her niece took over that position, Newkirk-Briggs, very soon after received a phone call from Byron E. Williams Sr., Pastor at Baptist Temple. The Church needed a new Pastor and they were interested in one person: Newkirk-Briggs.

Published

16 hours ago

on

On Saturday, Reverend Dr. Dollyann Newkirk-Briggs made history as she was installed as the first female African-American Pastor at one of the three major Baptist Churches in the City of Newburgh. She is now officially the Pastor at Baptist Temple Church on William Street. Here, she is pictured at the well-attended, festive Pastoral Installation Service.

By Jennifer L. Warren

NEWBURGH – There are coincidences, and then there are callings. Dr. Dollyann Newkirk-Briggs believes the turn her recent pastoral path took is definitely the latter.

Recently “released by God” from her pastoral duties at the PHJC Modena, where her niece took over that position, Newkirk-Briggs, very soon after received a phone call from Byron E. Williams Sr., Pastor at Baptist Temple. The Church needed a new Pastor and they were interested in one person: Newkirk-Briggs.

“I thought I was retiring; however, I truly believe when God speaks, we need to follow his direction,” said Newkirk-Briggs, who was installed Saturday afternoon as the new Pastor of Baptist Temple Church. “It’s not what we think, but what God has planned for us; I’ve been running from the ministry for 44 years, and I finally surrendered five years ago.”

That surrender has not only landed Newkirk-Briggs the new position, but another esteemed honor: The first African-American female Pastor at one of the three major Baptist Churches in the City of Newburgh. The road to the position has been one paved with many devoted years of religious training and involvement with the churches. Holding a Masters Degree in Theology from the Newburgh Bible Institute and a Doctorate of Biblical Studies from Christ Theological Seminary, Newkirk-Briggs has been heavily involved in her church gospel choirs as well as the recipient of a host of awards from Bible institutes, seminary, college, and community organizations. In addition to her religious background, she enjoyed and is retired from a 35 year career as a Keyboard Specialist for several New York State Departments. Her selection for the position has brought unbridled excitement to many, including the Honorable Mayor of the City of Newburgh, Torrance Harvey, who presented her with a City of Newburgh Certificate at the Installation Service.

“This is a transformational day in Newburgh as well as Baptist Temple Church,” affirmed Harvey.

Dee Russell, the Administrative Assistant at Springfield Baptist resonated further what many are feeling about the historic installation of the new Pastor.

“We are delighted and thankful to God for giving us Pastor Dollyann Newkirk-Briggs, the first African-American female Pastor of a Baptist Church in the City of Newburgh,” said Russell.

“We are looking forward to great things here at the Church, community and abroad.

One thing is certain: Newkirk-Briggs will be doing everything in her power to make those amazing things transpire.

“I’m just so thankful God has trusted me with his Word and with his people,” said a humbled Newkirk-Briggs. “I’m determined to do what God wants me to do.”

This article originally appeared in the Hudson Valley Press

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: