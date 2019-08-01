fbpx
Connect with us

Entertainment

Art Neville was a recognized genius, but not a well-compensated one

NEW TRI-STATE DEFENDER — It’s an all-too-common story: A fabulous black musician redefines a genre of music. He’s adored and emulated by other musicians, including famous white acts. But the financial rewards, for complicated reasons, don’t match up.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Art Neville performing with The Funky Meters at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (Photo by: Robbie Saurus | Wiki Commons)

By The Undefeated

A founder of both the Meters and the Neville Brothers, he brought the funk to New Orleans

It’s an all-too-common story: A fabulous black musician redefines a genre of music. He’s adored and emulated by other musicians, including famous white acts. But the financial rewards, for complicated reasons, don’t match up.

This week, we lost a real one: Singer and keyboardist Arthur Neville of New Orleans died Monday at 81. A principal founder of both the Meters and the Neville Brothers, his sound and singular coolness were central to the worlds of jazz, funk and soul music.

“Everyone in the industry digs us. … [But] I wanna go to the bank.”

Neville’s genius is forever attached to the city he loved. He was born on Dec. 17, 1937, and grew up in the Calliope Projects that would later raise another musical giant from the Crescent City in Master P. His career technically began as a 17-year-old in 1954, when he was a member of a school band called the Hawketts that recorded a cover of “Mardi Gras Mambo.” To this day, Neville’s fingerprints are all over Mardi Gras, and it’s impossible to fully embrace Fat Tuesday without his sound.

From there, Neville would help elevate New Orleans funk to an entirely new level. In an eight-year stretch between 1969 and 1977, Neville and the Meters (formerly known as Art Neville & the Neville Sounds) dropped eight albums. Their best known songs were “Cissy Strut,” “Fire on the Bayou” and “Hey Pocky A-Way.” Their 1974 album Rejuvenation was listed at No. 138 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. The Meters toured with the Rolling Stones and won the adoration and respect of Paul McCartney — the band recorded a live album, Uptown Rulers, in 1975 from a performance at a release party for the former Beatle’s Venus and Mars album.

But the Meters grew frustrated with their lack of mainstream success. And like so many acts before and after them, that frustration (and drug usage) led the group to disband. It didn’t take long, though, for Neville to begin the next chapter of his career. Along with his three brothers, Aaron, Charles and Cyril, and their uncle George “Jolly” Landry, they formed the Neville Brothers in 1977. And like the Meters before them, they were beloved both in New Orleans and across the industry, although the financial reciprocation wasn’t always present.

“Everyone in the industry digs us. Every other band, bands I love, bands I look up to, they looking at us the same way,” he told Rolling Stone in 1987. “Huey Lewis — those cats was onstage watching us every night. The Stones was watching us. [But] I wanna go to the bank. For once in my life, I’d like to be able to do something for my family.”

Between 1987 and 1990, the Neville Brothers released three albums that would ultimately cement their status as authentic sound leaders of their city and of their time. Uptown (1987) featured the likes of Jerry Garcia, Carlos Santana and others. Yellow Moon (1989) earned the group its first Grammy, best pop instrumental performance for “Healing Chant.” And the aptly titled Brother’s Keeper became a cultural touchstone for a city that has no shortage of them.

Neither Art nor the Meters or the Neville Brothers found runaway success, but the sound he created for his city won over the world. He’d tour and reunite with the Meters and Neville Brothers throughout his life. Neville even captured another Grammy in 1996 for his contributions to “SRV Shuffle,” found on A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan.

For as long as he could, Neville placed mind over matter and continued to perform despite mounting health issues. There were complications from back surgery and the effects of a stroke. Neville, though, would come to embody what Bob Marley and The Wailers once dubbed the medicine of music: One good thing about music, when it hits you feel no pain. The stage was Neville’s sanctuary, where he felt safest and where fans felt most at peace.

“You can bring me there in the ambulance, roll me onto the stage, give me a microphone and mirror where I can see the people,” Neville said in 2013. “Man, look. I’ve been doing this all my life. I enjoy it. Even the bad part of it, the parts I didn’t like … I found out that’s the way things go sometimes. You’ve got to go along with them.”

The music industry didn’t always give him the flowers he deserved. It never does to most. Last year, the Meters received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in Los Angeles, although Neville wasn’t well enough to attend.

Still, he created art that has no expiration date. Neville earned his chops performing at establishments that may never be famous outside of NOLA, like Nite Cap in Uptown or Ivanhoe on Bourbon Street. But that’s the beauty about planting roots even if the world only gets to see what blossoms.

Justin Tinsley is a culture and sports writer for The Undefeated. He firmly believes “Cash Money Records takin’ ova for da ’99 and da 2000” is the single-most impactful statement of his generation.

This article originally appeared in the New Tri-State Defender

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#NNPA BlackPress

Trailer for Upcoming Harriet Tubman Movie Sails Over Ten Million Views in Five Days

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history,” a write-up by Focus Features read.

Published

14 hours ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

The world premiere for “Harriet” will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019. (Photo: YouTube)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

A movie preview for the upcoming biopic featuring the life of legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman, entitled “Harriet,” was viewed by over ten million people in five days from July 21 to July 26 on Facebook. Another social media post of the same movie trailer on YouTube received over four million views. The movie will be released on November 1.

The film stars British actress Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman and Janelle Monae, Joe Alwyn and Leslie Odom.

“Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history,” a write-up by Focus Features read.

The world premiere for “Harriet” will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019.

Originally Viola Davis was set to star in and produce a film on Tubman but the development of the current film by Focus began in May 2016. In February 2017, Cynthia Erivo was cast as Harriet Tubman and Seith Mann, who is African American, was selected as the director using a screenplay by Gregory Allen Howard.

Harriet Tubman was born Araminta Ross in March 1822 and died on March 10, 1913. She was an abolitionist, activist and a spy for the Union Army during the Civil War.  Tubman escaped slavery and traveled thirteen missions to rescue over 300 enslaved people, many family and friends. Tubman used a network of antislavery activists and safe houses to bring people to freedom. The vast network would become known as the Underground Railroad.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and strategist as Principal of Win Digital Media LLC. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

Continue Reading

#NNPA BlackPress

FILM REVIEW: Brian Banks

NNPA NEWSWIRE —Brian Banks’ story is a cautionary tale in an era when a false accusation can ruin a career. It shows that harm that can be done when well-intentioned advocates believe an accuser before hearing all the facts. Also, Banks’ predicament clearly indicates why parents should be in the room when their offspring are negotiating plea deals with public defenders. For a multitude of reasons, Banks’ experience should be shared.

Published

19 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

The real Brian Banks, the subject of this movie, lived through an ordeal that was tragic, inspiring and often profound, something is lost in this one-dimensional retelling of his life experiences. (Photo: YouTube)
The real Brian Banks, the subject of this movie, lived through an ordeal that was tragic, inspiring and often profound, something is lost in this one-dimensional retelling of his life experiences. (Photo: YouTube)

By Dwight Brown NNPA Newswire Film Critic

In this #MeToo age, a biofilm about a wrongfully convicted high school football player, who was accused, tried and imprisoned for rape, is timely.

Actor Aldis Hodge (left) and the real life Brian Banks (right) on the set of Tom Shadyac’s BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.

Actor Aldis Hodge (left) and the real life Brian Banks (right) on the set of Tom Shadyac’s BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.
Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

The real Brian Banks, the subject of this movie, lived through an ordeal that was tragic, inspiring and often profound, something is lost in this one-dimensional retelling of his life experiences. Something turns his extraordinary story of resilience into a decent but ordinary made-for-TV-like movie.

In 2002, Brian Banks (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures) is a junior at Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California and a linebacker football player. He has verbally committed to attending USC based on his football prowess. The future looks bright for him and his single mom Leomia (Sherri Shepherd). One day at school, Banks runs into coed Kinnesha Rice (Xosha Roquemore), and they decide to hook up in a secluded school building where kids go to make out and get down.

Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

Aldis Hodge stars as Brian Banks in Tom Shadyac’s BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.
Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

While in their secret place, Brian has a change of heart, leaves Kinnesha behind and she is forced to explain to a security guard why she is in a notorious spot. Flustered, the student fabricates a story about being raped. Her lie leads to Banks’ arrest, a too-hasty plea deal, trial, imprisonment, a tough parole and a sex offender label that haunts him.

Banks can’t live, work or be near places that children gather—including schools, parks and malls. He’s lost any academic or professional football opportunities. Unless his conviction is overturned, his future is bleak and he’s hit a wall.

Greg Kinnear stars as Justin Brooks in Tom Shadyac’s BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.

Greg Kinnear stars as Justin Brooks in Tom Shadyac’s BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release.
Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

That’s a galvanizing setup. Sympathetic protagonist, wrongly accused, innocent and determined yet filled with self-doubt. He’s the David. A California judicial system that rarely—if ever—overturns cases against convicts is the Goliath. Audiences like to watch a “good fight” against injustice. Bring it on.

Screenwriter Doug Atchison (Akeelah and the Bee) fit all the characters and pieces of Banks jumbled life into an easy-to-decipher script. Maybe too easy. Son, mom, accuser, mentors. The California Innocence Project (CIP) is also in the mix. It’s a non-profit that helps wrongfully convicted prisoners and is headed by Justin Brooks (Greg Kinnear). Other supporting characters (new girlfriend, skeptical prosecutor, accuser’s stubborn mom) augment the cast. But the focus is on Banks—his sorrow, integrity, courageousness and perseverance.

Given a story that sells itself, and a quest that provides innate momentum, you’d think filmmaker Tom Shadyac (The Nutty Professor) would have an easy time directing a film that’s powered by its own natural thrust. Yet, his plodding direction slows things down. The footage (Ricardo Diaz, cinematographer) is bland, lacks style and eye-catching composition.

Shadyac fails to get the cast’s emotions to rise to a level of desperation that piques attention. Everything seems average. Smart, intuitive directors (e.g. Sidney Lumet “Q & A,”) find ways to lift urban dramas off the page and turn them into compelling films that are more than the sum of their parts. Not the case here.

Aldis Hodge and Sherri Shepherd co-star in the Brian Bankcs biolfilm.

Aldis Hodge and Sherri Shepherd co-star in the Brian Bankcs biolfilm.

Can’t blame the editing (Greg Hayden, Zoolander), art direction (Starlet Jacobs), production design (Teresa Mastropierro) or costumes (Amanda Ford) for the general malaise. The tech credits are just decent enough to make this film semi-engaging for 99 minutes. The ensemble cast is proficient, but none stand out, except the lead.

Big question: “Why is Aldis Hodge in a so-so movie like this?” His deft interpretation of the character, the raw emotion he displays and the solid screen persona he creates crown his performance. He saves the film. At this point in his career, Hodges should be starring in far bigger projects than this. He should be one of the Avengers, vying for parts Denzel Washington has aged out of and up for roles that lead to Oscars. He’s that good.

Brian Banks’ story is a cautionary tale in an era when a false accusation can ruin a career. It shows that harm that can be done when well-intentioned advocates believe an accuser before hearing all the facts. Also, Banks’ predicament clearly indicates why parents should be in the room when their offspring are negotiating plea deals with public defenders. For a multitude of reasons, Banks’ experience should be shared.

The Brian Banks film, within the confines of its made-for-TV-movie-of-the-week approach, is not as three-dimensional as Banks real-life story. It lacks the artistry of an indie film, the dramatic chops of a cable film (HBO) and the repeat-viewing power necessary for a streaming movie (Netflix).

If this well-meant film has a saving grace, besides its message of resilience, its Hodges’ powerful performance. He’s an Oscar-caliber actor in need of an Oscar-caliber film.

Visit NNPA Newswire Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com and BlackPressUSA.com.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Summer Spirit Festival to Pay Homage to Homegrown Go-Go Groove

WASHINGTON INFORMER — With a history boasting roots can be traced to the early 70s, replete with free, family-friendly outdoor concerts in Anacostia Park in Southeast, the musings of determined grassroots activists including one D.C. transplant named Marion Barry and gifted musicians known for spitting out lyrics that inspired while African-like cadences kept the beat – on overturned buckets not snare drums, the season’s annual go-go groove party is poised to make its return.

Published

2 days ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

The 2019 Summer Spirit Festival, hosted by Carol Kirkendall and Darryll Brooks, CD Enterprises, Inc., will blend soul, R&B, jazz, Hip-Hop, and Go-Go. Sugar Bear will be featured with Be'la Dona. (Courtesy photo)

By D. Kevin McNeir

With a history boasting roots can be traced to the early 70s, replete with free, family-friendly outdoor concerts in Anacostia Park in Southeast, the musings of determined grassroots activists including one D.C. transplant named Marion Barry and gifted musicians known for spitting out lyrics that inspired while African-like cadences kept the beat – on overturned buckets not snare drums, the season’s annual go-go groove party is poised to make its return.

The 2019 Summer Spirit Festival, presented by the dynamic duo of Carol Kirkendall and Darryll Brooks, professionally known as CD Enterprises, Inc., have long-proven that they have a penchant for putting on a concert second to none. And that’s what they promise to bring once more on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

Their tagline, perhaps, summarizes their mission best: “Not just another concert but an event.”

“We pride ourselves in running a great show with great sounds, lights and a show that starts on time,” they said. We want the show to be special for our customers.”

One impressive, if not unique quality of the yearly Summer Spirit Festival rests with its balanced, diverse lineup of entertainers, some known nationally and others more local favorites including brand new talent performing in front of an audience of thousands for the very first time.

Brooks says it’s always like a big family returning home for the holidays.

“We haven’t changed our stripes or our mission since we started doing our thing in 72,” he said. “My crew’s been here. In the early days, Chuck Brown [the godfather of go-go] was always there giving us his support. And as youngsters came aboard, we mentored them, we taught them the nuances of the business and we gave them opportunities to leave basement and backyard parties and do their thing on the big stage. Many of those youths have gone on to great careers and made their mark all over the world. Things like that, success stories similar in nature, are what have kept us going,” Brooks said while his business partner nodded her head in agreement.

This year’s lineup includes: Anthony Hamilton, Raphael Saadiq and Jhene Aiko but with an emphasis on paying tribute to D.C.’s own form of music, go-go, there will be local entertainers like Backyard Band, Sirius & Company (Ms. Kim & Scooby), Be’La Dona featuring Sugar Bear and many more. There may even be a few surprise guests, so those who plan to attend should get to the venue early and prepare to stay until the last downbeat falls.

“We’re featuring footage from ‘Go-Go Live and celebrating the Go-Go Posse’s ‘D.C. Don’t Stand for Dodge City,’” Kirkendall added.

“We cannot let that spirit that’s the foundation to go-go ever be stripped away from D.C.’s Black community,” Brooks said. “Not even this second wave of gentrification has the power to strip us of our identify, our mark on this city that has since spread throughout the nation and across the globe. We aren’t going anywhere and neither is our music.”

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Continue Reading

Birmingham Times

What Actor Joe Pesci Taught Birmingham-Native Kat Files About Movie Sets

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — Files was on set as a featured background actress for the film “The Irishman,” scheduled for theatrical release in fall 2019; it is directed by Martin Scorsese and features DeNiro, Pesci, and Pacino. Leonardo DiCaprio, who isn’t in the film, was on set one day to watch, Files said.

Published

3 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Kat Files (Photo by: birminghamtimes.com)

 

By Ameera Steward

For Kat Files, a Birmingham native, to be on set with actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci was quite an experience.

“I was shooting with them for eight days in a row,” said Files, 26, a renowned dancer, model, and actress, who was born and raised in Birmingham and attended the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA). “One of the days, we were on set for more than 14 hours, and Joe Pesci stopped by to speak with us for a minute about all you learn while being on set that long.”

Files was on set as a featured background actress for the film “The Irishman,” scheduled for theatrical release in fall 2019; it is directed by Martin Scorsese and features DeNiro, Pesci, and Pacino. Leonardo DiCaprio, who isn’t in the film, was on set one day to watch, Files said.

One thing she learned from Pesci: “When you’re on set for that many hours with celebrities, … saying less is more. [Also], keep your ears open to gather all the crucial information that’s happening on set around you.”

“People tend to get very talkative when they’ve been on set that many hours,” Files said. “You want to always remain professional.”

Though Files is known mainly for her distinction in dance—at ASFA, she received the Prix de Excellence de Dance Award, the school’s highest award given in the field—she also has acted in a short film that was released during the spring and appeared in commercials and television shows.

Files was a featured ballerina on the television show “Gotham” (FOX, November 2017) and a featured magician’s assistant on “Deception” (ABC, March 2017). She has done a television commercial and print campaign for Courtyard by Marriott, and most recently danced in a television promo commercial for the Super Bowl (January 2019) on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She also modeled for a Walmart calendar campaign (January 2019) and the Ralph Lauren/L’Oréal “Beyond Romance” on camera and print campaign (August 2018).

“I still love to model, and I still love to act, but nothing gives me the feeling that dance does—that gut feeling you have when you’re enjoying everything you do, … putting your full heart and soul into something,” she said.

Combining dance with acting is even more rewarding, Files said.

Being on set is “cool but being able to dance [as] … a featured ballerina on the show ‘Gotham’ or something like that, I was like, ‘Wow! This is another way I can still dance and do what I love but also incorporate other areas of the arts that I love.’”

To read more stories about Local Birmingham Talent, click one of the links below. 

Kat Files, Dancer, Model, Actress, Returns Home From NY to Teach Others

Kim Scott: From Birmingham to Top of Billboard Charts

America’s Got Talent’s Brian King Joseph To Support United Abilities on Aug. 3

Shaheed and DJ Supreme: From the Local Stage to Global Ambition

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times.

Continue Reading

Birmingham Times

Kim Scott: From Birmingham to Top of Billboard Charts

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — When you sit down to talk to musician Kim Scott, two things stand out: a 100-watt smile that spreads across her face effortlessly, and an often and quiet confidence that says the whirlwind of success she is in right now is exactly where she should be.

Published

3 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

musician Kim Scott (Photo by: birminghamtimes.com)

By Anita Debro

When you sit down to talk to musician Kim Scott, two things stand out: a 100-watt smile that spreads across her face effortlessly, and an often and quiet confidence that says the whirlwind of success she is in right now is exactly where she should be.

The classically trained flutist-turned-smooth-jazz-artist recently hit the number-one spot on the Billboard music charts with her new single “Emerge.” On July 19, Scott released her fourth jazz album “Free to Be” while handling duties at her day job as director of student services at the Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA). She also is preparing for tour dates that will take her from Birmingham to California. This all seems to be, according to her, meant to be.

Scott recalls when she was a teenager on a choir trip, and a minister told the teens what she saw in their future. When she came to Scott she simply said, “I see your name in lights.”

“She told me, ‘I don’t know what you do exactly, but you are an artist,’” Scott remembered. “I never forgot that. Now when I see a billboard with my name on it, I think of that.”

Symphony and Funk

Scott grew up in a house filled with music in Birmingham’s South Hampton neighborhood. Her mother, Belinda Floyd, was a music teacher in Birmingham City Schools. Floyd and Scott’s father, Albert Felder, also toured with the group The Dynamic Sound Machine. Scott said her mother loved classical music and would often listen to symphony recordings, while her father gravitated toward funk.

“I really had the best of both worlds,” Scott said. “There was no type of music not played in our house. We just loved good music.”

With music in her blood, Scott would eventually try her hand at piano, which she liked, and violin, which she did not. She was in fifth grade when she found her first love—the flute—during a brief trip to North Roebuck Elementary School.

“Maybe they brought us over to meet the band director to choose instruments,” she said. “I had heard people say the flute is hard, … [but] I just remember making a sound the first time I tried it. It wasn’t a great sound, but I thought, ‘[This instrument is] cute, shiny, and small.’”

After that chance meeting, Scott was smitten.

“I think in fourth and fifth grade, I wanted to be a veterinarian,” she said. “Once I started playing the flute, [though], I don’t think I ever had a desire to do anything else. I didn’t know how I was going to make money or how that was going to be a career, but I loved it so much that is all I wanted to do.”

Laser Focus

By middle school, under the close tutelage of her band teacher Suzanne Winter, Scott made strides in her musicianship. She took practice seriously, skipping playtime with her neighborhood friends so she could hole up in her bathroom at home to practice. By the time she got to John Herbert Phillips High School, she was still laser focused on the flute.

“I would skip lunch to practice,” she said.

Scott was practicing one day at Phillips when a fight broke out, made its way down the hall, and came crashing into the room she was in. Scott remembers being knocked to the ground and her flute literally bent out of shape. That day, she told her mother it was time to make a change. She auditioned at ASFA and was accepted. She spent her summers at music camps in Alabama and North Carolina. She put even more time into her instrument and earned a scholarship to study music at the University of Alabama and then a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University.

Scott always had it in her mind to become a classical flutist in a symphony orchestra. When she was ready to get her doctorate and find a job at a symphony, her alma mater ASFA invited her to apply for a teaching job.

“I never wanted to be a teacher, but I thought I would be a fool to not come back,” she said.

That was 18 years ago, and Scott is happy she decided to return.

Fulfilling Destiny

During her tenure at ASFA, Scott joined the Tuscaloosa Symphony as a flutist and branched out into solo classical performances. About nine years ago, she decided to try something different and performed a cover of a Beyoncé song, “Deja Vu,” on her flute. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and Scott had unknowingly kicked off the next phase in her career. Jazz guitarist Keith Williams took notice, and soon she was opening up for him.

“People would ask where they could get a CD of my music, and I had not made any,” she said. “So, I started making CDs.”

Enter music producer Kelvin Wooten, who has worked with Scott on all four of her albums.

“She just does everything so well,” Wooten said. “She is able to flip back and forth from classical to smooth jazz.”

Growth

Wooten, who has worked with musicians in all genres, said he is struck by how much Scott continues to grow as a jazz artist: “Her approach to jazz is masterful.”

Scott and Wooten recently spent a week of studio time recording songs for her album—and she’s done all of this while maintaining hectic work and home schedules that include caring for her teenage son and her husband, who is also her manager. Scott said her calendar stays full.

“I don’t know how I do it,” she said. “It’s just Jesus. And I have a good team.”

When she has to juggle her life and her career, Scott remembers that she is doing exactly what she should be doing.

“I am a firm believer that God has already planned out your life,” she said. “You are living out those plans, so try not to stress out about it.

“[I believe] this is what I am supposed to do, and it is all going to work out.”

You can learn more about Kim Scott at www.kimscottmusic.com.

To read more stories about Local Birmingham Talent, click one of the links below. 

Kat Files, Dancer, Model, Actress, Returns Home From NY to Teach Others

What Actor Joe Pesci Taught Birmingham-Native Kat Files About Movie Sets

America’s Got Talent’s Brian King Joseph To Support United Abilities on Aug. 3

Shaheed and DJ Supreme: From the Local Stage to Global Ambition

This article originally appeared in the Birmingham Times.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin Bring Intelligent Humor to “South Side” on Comedy Central

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — Are you ready to laugh? Yes, or no? I mean, really laugh like when you first heard Eddie Murphy get “raw” or when you discovered the work of the late Richard Pryor? If the answer is yes, then I am suggesting that you mark your calendar and get ready for “South Side,” because Comedy Central had the good sense to greenlight the series created by Diallo Riddle, creator and executive producer of “Officer Goodnight” along with Bashir Salahuddin, creator and executive producer of “Allen Gayle.”

Published

4 days ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner, Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight (Photo Credit: Comedy Central)

Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin Bring Intelligent Humor to “South Side” on Comedy Central

By Lapacazo Sandoval

Are you ready to laugh? Yes, or no? I mean, really laugh like when you first heard Eddie Murphy get “raw” or when you discovered the work of the late Richard Pryor? If the answer is yes, then I am suggesting that you mark your calendar and get ready for “South Side,” because Comedy Central had the good sense to greenlight the series created by Diallo Riddle, creator and executive producer of “Officer Goodnight” along with Bashir Salahuddin, creator and executive producer of “Allen Gayle.”

The press notes make a big deal about “South Side” being set in and around the working-class neighborhood of Englewood on the south side of Chicago. I’ve never been to the south side, but I know all of the characters in the hilarious series. I’m betting that once you watch the series that you will know those characters just as well.

“South Side” follows two friends who just graduated from community college, now they’re ready to take over the world but until they do, they’re stuck at “Rent-T-Own,” a retail and rental crossroads where “South Side’s” ensemble of quirky characters come together. Despite the obstacles of inner-city life, these friends and their co-workers all strive to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Brought to life by local Chicagoans, both in front of and behind the camera, this show gives viewers an authentic portrayal of what life on the South Side is all about.

Salahuddin and Riddle star in the series, alongside Sultan Salahuddin and Chandra Russell. First season guest stars include Lil Rel Howery, Nathaniel “Earthquake” Stroman, Jeff Tweedy, Lisa Raye McCoy, Kel Mitchell and Ed Lover.

Riddle is an Emmy and WGA nominated writer and actor, as well as a producer and showrunner who also moonlights as a DJ. Born in Atlanta, and a graduate of Harvard University, some of his credits include IFC’s upcoming series “Sherman’s Showcase,” which he co-created and is executive producing with his writing partner Bashir Salahuddin. He is also a series regular on “Marlon” and can be seen in HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

Salahuddin has an Emmy nomination. He was born and raised on the south side of Chicago as one of eight kids and later graduated from Harvard University. In addition to his work on “South Side,” Bashir can be seen in IFC’s upcoming series “Sherman’s Showcase.” Additionally, Bashir has starred in Lionsgate’s “A Simple Favor,” 20th Century’s “Snatched,” and the SAG-nominated Netflix series “GLOW.”

Salahuddin and Riddle were previously consulting producers on “The Last OG” at TBS and developed their pilot “Brothers in Atlanta” with Broadway Video at HBO. Before creating their own shows, they were staff writers on NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, where they wrote such notable pieces as “Slow Jam the News with Barack Obama,” and “The History of Hip-Hop with Justin Timberlake.”

This is an edited conversation phone conversation with Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin.

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL: Hey now, I’m so sorry that I could not meet you both in person. Things are finally being fixed in my Harlem apartment. I don’t know if I should be happy or terrified. Can you say gentrification is a bitch? Let’s start the conversation with you, Mr. Riddle.

DIALLO RIDDLE: Ok.

LAS: I love your last name. Mr. Riddle. Please, come to the front Mr. Riddle. And the Emmy goes too, Mr. Riddle. All kidding aside, you are an Emmy and WGA nominated writer and actor, producer, showrunner, and you moonlight as a DJ. So, when do you find time to sleep?

DR: I also have three kids. I don’t know what sleep is anymore. It’s crazy. I try to get a solid four or five hours every night, I’ll probably die soon.

LAS: Damn, you’re funny. This is why I need a podcast. I describe the comedy in your new scripted comedy ‘South Side’ as smart and slow.

DR: That’s my favorite Usher song.

LAS: Riddle, damn your quick but that’s what I should expect from a Harvard graduate.

DR: We both went to Harvard.

LAS: I know but he (Bashir Salahuddin) had eight siblings, I don’t know when he had time to study to get into Harvard.

DR: I had five siblings, I’m one of six.

LAS: Did you think when you started at Harvard that you would have a successful career as a writer on television?

DR: Actually, yes. We met at Harvard and we figured out pretty early that we liked the same type of stuff to laugh about. It was years later after we graduated, we were having dinner at my parents’ house. They had moved into a place called Park La Brea. They had sold their house and they just wanted a smaller place. My mother said, ‘hey you guys are really funny. Why don’t you guys write a script?’ At the time we thought that she was crazy, but looking back that was the beginning of us actually writing together.

LAS: Your mother is a smart lady!

DR: We really started our careers as writers. You know, a lot of people brag that their managers put them together but no, we were friends. Then we started acting in the stuff that we were writing. Truthfully, because sometimes we could not find someone to deliver the lines the way we wanted them delivered.

LAS: So, you both always loved being actors?

DR: Yes, giving him some credit he always knew that he wanted to be an actor even in college he would create a one-man play, and for me, as a writer, I was the guy who wrote a book in the third grade.

LAS: Pardon? Did you say that you wrote a book when you were in the third grade?

DR: Yes, I did. I was eight-years-old and I was published. I would go to the library and I would fill out the little slip to check out my book. It was a World Word II spy thriller. The main character was named Ripple and he was a Black fighter in World War II and he was going to assassinate Hitler.

LAS: I can see the Netflix original animated series, now. I want to be in that writers’ room!

DR: I’ve never told that story in an interview so I’ve just given you a worldwide exclusive.

LAS: What’s the secret to a successful writing partnership? Advice?

DR: You have to listen to your partner and you have to respect them. At the end of the day, we’ve known each other long enough that we can always be honest with one another.

LAS: What I loved about ‘South Side’ is that I know all of the characters and I’ve never been to the South Side of Chicago.

DR: We love that you said that! That was the goal of the show.

LAS: Goal reached, Mr. Riddle. Hey now, I’ve not forgotten you, Bashir Salahuddin.

BS: I didn’t think you did. I play Officer Goodnight on the show.

LAS: I love that character! Gosh, you are not well. I mean that character is not well. You are understatedly ‘flippin’ funny.’

BS: Thank you. So are you.

LAS: (laughing) I also really like his partner, Sergeant Turner. Her comedy has levels.

BS: Chandra Russell, she’s my wife. She’s a natural treasure.

LAS: Stop it. Really? She’s talented. I want to chat with her and find out if you are a natural treasure!

BS: We will arrange that for you. Not a problem. We grew up with a lot of the actors so we know all these people personally, we know how they are funny. So, when we are writing the show it allows us to give them every opportunity to score.

LAS: You have rich characters. They are all good. There is not one that does not work and that’s rare.

BS: The show is excellent. It’s the best show on TV.

LAS: (Laughing) This is where I need a podcast, how do I describe your deadpan tone and pitch? Onwards. What do you want people to know that I’ve not asked?

BS: Even though our show is called ‘South Side,’ we’re not trying to elevate the South Side above any other part of Chicago. Specifically, when it comes to Black folks, we are all Black — different experiences, different circumstances and sometimes similar challenges. The reason that you felt you could still feel the love when you come from North Philly, South Bronx, Harlem, Atlanta, South Central, Los Angeles, Montreal, wherever, I just want to say we are so proud that our show is providing a place for people from places like that to show how funny they are and the diversity of their interests, and we’re excited that everybody from those places or that have never even been to those places watch our show and enjoy themselves. And I think that we won.

“South Side” will premiere Wednesday, July 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

%d bloggers like this: