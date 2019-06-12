A Storm Preparation Checklist

By The South Florida Times

Keep your family safe with a plan that includes evacuation routes, special medical needs, important phone numbers and supplies.

The following checklist can help you stay prepared for impending storms this hurricane season:

• Develop your emergency plan and review that plan with your family.

• Photograph or record your home – inside and out – for insurance purposes

• Update the phone number and email address on your FPL account.

• Save your FPL account number to the notes section of your cell phone.

• Bookmark FPL.com/outage and save 1-800-4-OUTAGE to your cell phone to report and check the status of your restoration.

• Follow FPL for progress reports on Facebook.com/FPLconnect and @insideFPL on Twitter.

• Download the FPL Mobile App in the App Store or Google Play, or text the word “App” to MyFPL (69375).

• Contact your local emergency management office if you or anyone you know has special needs, in case of evacuations.

• Determine your backup power source or make arrangements to relocate if a storm warning is issued and someone in your home is dependent on electric-powered, life-sustaining medical equipment.

• Gather important documents, including: insurance policies, health cards, birth certificates, Social Security cards, list of important phone numbers and medications, and a copy of your FPL bill – storing them in a waterproof container.

• Prepare to be self-sufficient for up to 14 days, according to emergency operations officials. Stock up on: non-perishable food, extra batteries, medications, baby supplies and pet food.

• Purchase bottled water. The American Red Cross recommends one gallon of water per person per day for up to 14 days.

• Keep a battery-operated radio with you and a two-week supply of fresh batteries.

• Check your emergency equipment, i.e. flashlights, battery-operated radios, extension cords, cell phones and chargers, and emergency generators.

• Charge your cell phone and keep it ready by obtaining portable chargers.

• Read and follow all the manufacturer’s guidelines, if you plan on using a generator, to avoid dangerous shortcuts and ensure safe operation.

• Purchase a carbon monoxide alarm inside your home to detect the toxic fumes generators emit.

• Install an approved hurricane shutter system over windows and doors, or have alternate coverings such as plywood.

• Secure and prepare your home by storing outside objects inside, fasten doors and windows, cover valuables and furniture with plastic and move away from windows.

• DO NOT attempt to trim any vegetation growing on or near any overhead power lines. Only hire qualified professionals to trim trees and other vegetation near power lines before or early in the season.

• Clear tree and vegetation debris quickly – trash pickup will be suspended when a hurricane warning is issued. Visit FPL.com/trees for more information on our tree trimming policies.

For more storm and safety tips, visit FPL.com/storm.