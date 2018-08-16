“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

5 hours ago

Aretha Franklin, an 18-time Grammy Award Winner, died on August 16, 2018 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

[VIA VARIETY/YOUTUBE.COM]

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.