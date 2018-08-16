-
-
-
PRESS ROOM: New Study Provides Critical Insights On Unique Health Needs Of African Americans - 8 hours ago
-
OP-ED: Why Is the Black Vote Still Being Treated Like a Political Piñata? - 1 day ago
-
Charlottesville Struggles with Race, History and Survival - August 14, 2018
-
OP-ED: Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and Oprah Winfrey Ignored Trump’s “Racism” for Decades. What Really Changed? - August 14, 2018
-
OP-ED: Wesley Bell’s Victory in St. Louis County Is a Huge Win for Criminal Justice Reform - August 13, 2018
-
-
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Makes Historic Visit to the U.S. to Build Economic and Cultural Bridges - August 11, 2018
-
Native Detroiter, GM Engineer Cedric Stokes Gives Back to the Cody Rouge Neighborhood - August 11, 2018
“Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin Dies at 76
Aretha Franklin, an 18-time Grammy Award Winner, died on August 16, 2018 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
[VIA VARIETY/YOUTUBE.COM]