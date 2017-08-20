PRESS ROOM: The NNPA Mourns the Loss of Dick Gregory

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 20, 2017

Contact: Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.

dr.bchavis@nnpa.org, 202.588.8764

WASHINGTON—The National Newspaper Publishers Association released the following statement about the death of Dick Gregory:

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) deeply mourns the passing of freedom fighter Dick Gregory.

Dick Gregory epitomized the rare combination of an intellectual genius and one of our greatest social visionaries. He was a pioneer of a unique brand of humor that broke barriers and defied racial stereotypes. As a civil rights activist, he worked on the frontline of the struggle for justice not only challenging socioeconomic and political disparities, but also fighting to empower the Black community.

Dick Gregory was a friend to the Black Press and he often participated in our conventions and other meetings.

Dick Gregory once said, “We thought I was going to be a great athlete, and we were wrong, and I thought I was going to be a great entertainer, and that wasn’t it either. I’m going to be an American citizen. First class.”

Gregory was not only a first class American citizen, he was also a first class citizen of the world.

The NNPA salutes and honors Dick Gregory’s living legacy as a freedom fighter. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the millions of people that his light touched around the world.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) is a trade group that represents more than 200 Black-owned media companies. The NNPA promotes the profession of journalism and the business of publishing, while celebrating the evolution of the Black Press in America. Learn more about the NNPA at NNPA.org.