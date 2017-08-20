-
Ask Alma: My Co-worker Stole My Idea. What Should I do? - 14 hours ago
-
Bill Cosby Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer Tom Mesereau - 15 hours ago
-
Confederate Statues Fall, But Economic Racism Lingers - 16 hours ago
-
PRESS ROOM: The NNPA Mourns the Loss of Dick Gregory - 2 days ago
-
Dick Gregory, Civil Rights Activist and Innovative Comedian, Dies at 84 - 2 days ago
-
Steve Bannon, President Trump’s Most Controversial Advisor, Leaves White House Post - August 19, 2017
-
Why We Need to Keep Ensuring Happy Birthdays for Medicare and Medicaid - August 18, 2017
-
Chokwe Antar Lumumba Ushers in a New Era of Leadership in Jackson, Miss. - August 18, 2017
-
It’s Time for Blacks to Stand Up and Fight Trump - August 16, 2017
-
Under Trump, Justice Department Resumes Fight for White Privilege - August 15, 2017
PRESS ROOM: The NNPA Mourns the Loss of Dick Gregory
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 20, 2017
Contact: Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.
dr.bchavis@nnpa.org, 202.588.8764
WASHINGTON—The National Newspaper Publishers Association released the following statement about the death of Dick Gregory:
The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) deeply mourns the passing of freedom fighter Dick Gregory.
Dick Gregory epitomized the rare combination of an intellectual genius and one of our greatest social visionaries. He was a pioneer of a unique brand of humor that broke barriers and defied racial stereotypes. As a civil rights activist, he worked on the frontline of the struggle for justice not only challenging socioeconomic and political disparities, but also fighting to empower the Black community.
Dick Gregory was a friend to the Black Press and he often participated in our conventions and other meetings.
Dick Gregory once said, “We thought I was going to be a great athlete, and we were wrong, and I thought I was going to be a great entertainer, and that wasn’t it either. I’m going to be an American citizen. First class.”
Gregory was not only a first class American citizen, he was also a first class citizen of the world.
The NNPA salutes and honors Dick Gregory’s living legacy as a freedom fighter. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the millions of people that his light touched around the world.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION
The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) is a trade group that represents more than 200 Black-owned media companies. The NNPA promotes the profession of journalism and the business of publishing, while celebrating the evolution of the Black Press in America. Learn more about the NNPA at NNPA.org.