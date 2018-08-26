NNPA Official Statement on the Passing of Senator John McCain

August 26, 2018 BlackPressUSA In Memoriam, National, News, Politics 1
Photo of John McCain during an interview, April 24, 1974. Collection of the Library of Congress. Photographer: Thomas J. O’Halloran.
Photo of John McCain during an interview, April 24, 1974. Collection of the Library of Congress.

Washington, DC, August 27, 2018 —  The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) extends sincerest condolences to the family of Senator John McCain. Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr, President and CEO of the NNPA emphasized, “John McCain’s integrity and courage were his greatest virtues. His national leadership example is still needed today not only in the U.S. Senate, but also in every state, city and town across America.”

Dorothy Leavell, Chairman of the NNPA and publisher of the Crusader Newspapers, stated, “The death of Senator John McCain reminds us that none of us are immortal, but his life was one of service and love for his country. Giving of one’s service until the end speaks volumes of his integrity and he fulfilled the call from our maker to be of service to others.”

Cloves Campbell III, former Chairman of the NNPA and publisher of the Arizona Informant observed, “Senator John McCain will be remembered in the African American community of Arizona as a national statesman who grew and evolved particularly in his later years as an elected official who transcended partisan politics and who eventually did what he thought was the right thing to do rather than to be confined to political party loyalty. That is why he voted pivotally to save the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) at a time when most Republicans were voting to end the ACA.”

“His acts of service in war, where he was held captive, and then at home, was one of dignity, respect and care in the United States Senate far surpassing many others in similar circumstances,” concluded Leavell. “Above all, he put partisanship aside to make decisions that were in the best interest of all of the citizens of the United States and usually without much fanfare. We shall remember him and miss his brand of high character in the Senate. We add our condolences to his family and our country as a whole. Rest in peace (RIP) dear Senator.”

Related Articles

Health

US Still Last in Quality of Health Care, First in Cost

June 18, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Health Comments Off on US Still Last in Quality of Health Care, First in Cost

WASHINGTON (Washington Post) – A report released Monday by a respected think tank ranks the United States dead last in the quality of its health care system when compared with 10 other Western, industrialized nations, the same spot it occupied in four previous studies by the Read More

Health

Concerns About Cancer Centers Under Health Law

March 19, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Health Comments Off on Concerns About Cancer Centers Under Health Law

RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of America’s best cancer hospitals are off-limits to many of the people now signing up for coverage under the nation’s new health care program. Doctors and administrators say they’re concerned. So are some state insurance regulators. An Read More

Op-Ed

Why We Must Fight for Environmental Justice for People of Color in 2016

October 25, 2015 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed 1

By Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. NNPA Columnist The Civil Rights Movement in the United States identified a long list of issues that were broadly considered the historical and contemporary evidence of systematic racial discrimination and injustice. With the 2016 presidential election rapidly approaching, the critical Read More

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.