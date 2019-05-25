Your Favorite Beauty Bar Just Got Bigger & Better

Brittany (Bee) Farr
By AJ Williams

Your favorite Beauty Bar just expanded! You’ve heard the buzz about Southfield’s Bee’s Beauty Bar + Spa, the local girl boss’ favorite place for self-care, but did you hear about its’ growth? After just 2.5 years, Esthetician and Owner, Brittany (Bee) Farr has answered your pamper prayers with an additional 1,000 sq. ft. (that’s 2,000 sq. ft. now) for your special occasion makeup, private spa party, beauty classes, massages, facials, waxing, and lashes. The city is celebrating! Come join the fun.

When: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 7 PM – 11 PM

Where: Bee’s Beauty Bar + Spa, Southfield, MI

Meet the Beauty Hive’s newest staff, Monique Cowan, MUA, Aspen Davis, licensed Massage Therapist, Amber Gardner,

Esthetician and Alexus Anthony, Holistic Esthetician while enjoying sounds by @_iamdjrue, raffles, chair massages, makeup demos, and more. Hosted by @missmelodyfresh, this will be a night you won’t want to miss. Get there before the toast by @sumptuousspirits at 8:30 pm and before all of Bee’s newest beauty products sell out.

“I’m so proud and excited to expand our Beauty Headquarters to the full vision God has for our brand! To be able to empower women daily to feel confident and beautiful is an honor. I never could’ve imagined the growth we’d have so quickly and I’m thankful for our supporters spreading the buzz about Bee’s Beauty Bar + Spa. I can’t wait for everyone to see the new space in person and celebrate this win for every hard working woman in Metro Detroit.” – Bee, Esthetician/Owner

For more information visit www.beesbeautybarspa.com

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle

