The Neighborhood appears on CBS Network Television. (Photo by Bill Onashita)
Entertainment

A Comedy That Takes A Deeper Look Into Gentrification

October 6, 2018 Amanda Scurlock Entertainment, Los Angeles Sentinel 0

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — The Neighborhood is a comedy starring Cedric the Entertainer who grows skeptical about a new white neighbor, played by Max Greenfield, who just moved from Michigan to a predominantly black neighborhood. […read more]

