White man jailed after knocking out 11-year-old Black girl with vicious punch

A 51 -year-old White man was arrested for viciously punching an 11-year-old Black girl. The incident occurred on Jan. 12, 2019, at the Asheville Mall, according to Asheville Citizen-Times.

The incident was recorded on a cell phone video. In the video, it appears that a group of Black kids were together when David Bell told the group to “break it up.” Someone in the group yelled that they did not know Bell as he walked in their direction.

One of the girls in the group pushed Bell in the back. Bell then charged at a Black girl, pushing her to the ground. The Black girl, who was later identified as being 11 years old, jumped up, balled up her fist and walked toward him. Bell, who is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, then punched the Black girl, knocking her to the ground as she fell unconscious.

After the female victim hit the ground, the kids ran away.

Bell was arrested after the incident and charged with assault on a female under the age of 12 as well as two counts of assault on a female. Both charges are Class A-1 misdemeanors. If convicted, Bell would only face up to 150 days in jail per charge.

Bell has since bonded out out jail.

