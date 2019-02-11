‘What Men Want’ Gets Into Guys’ Heads

By Shevry Lassiter

A pretty face, a sculpted body, a good cook, smart and financially stable are just some of the qualities women think men want.

But if women had the ability to get in a man’s head and hear their thoughts, would more relationships thrive?

That question isn’t answered in the movie “What Men Want,” but it hilariously shows what might happen if a woman could read a man’s mind in the bedroom, boardroom, or while handling daily tasks.

Taraji P. Henson gives a noteworthy performance as Ali Davis, a sports agent working in a traditionally all-male world of sports as an agent, showing viewers what it’s like to hear voices that no one else hears.

Some will undoubtedly try to “mansplain” the movie or find the male-bashing theme. But it’s not that deep — it’s a comedy filled with comedic actors. Some known comics and others, who knew?

One such person is singer Erykah Badu, who plays a psychic named Sister. Badu is convincing, funny and realistic. See Erykah Badu in concert — the makeup is similarly Sister.

Tracy Morgan as Joe “Dolla” Barry walks on set with the funny. He is not the typical father whose son is headed to the big leagues — he is the dad that won’t go away.

Appearances by Grant Hill, Shaquille O’Neal and Lisa Leslie brought cheers.

“What Men Want,” according to Paramount, is a remake of the 2000 Nancy Meyers film “What Women Want” starring Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt, which had a mostly white cast outside of Loretta Devine.

The updated, inclusive version is sure to make its mark in the entertainment industry and might just surpass the $182 million box office success of the 2000 film.

Looking over the films produced by Will Packer, there’s no question he knows comedy. And as with 2017’s “Girls Trip,” women all over the country are gathering groups for a “ladies’ day out” with a trip to the movie theater.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer.

