Westchester Recognizes Int’l. Overdose Day

September 9, 2018 HVPress Health, Hudson Valley Press 0
Westchester recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day.
Westchester recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day.

By HV Press

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County joined communities around the world in recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) on August 31. Over the last twenty years drug overdose deaths have increased significantly in many parts of the world and continue to worsen. Each year a record number of deaths are reported, which is predominantly driven by the misuse of opioids in combination with other drugs. This growing overdose epidemic extends to all parts of the world – including Westchester County.

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is an annual event to raise awareness about overdose, to remember without stigma those who have lost their lives to an overdose and to provide better support for overdose prevention. Westchester County Departments, along with our community stakeholders, will be offering several upcoming educational and awareness programs as well as lifesaving Narcan training to support this effort.

County Executive Latimer said: “Our community is being ravaged by the opioid crisis, and it is imperative that we, as a community, work together to identify the causes of this epidemic, and work with people to meet all their needs so we can stem the growing tide of abuse and overdose. Opioid addiction is not about just one thing; it is about the entire person – their problems, their needs, the reasons they may use in the first place, and we must take a holistic approach to give everyone affected a fighting chance.”

Integrating services is crucial to success, and Westchester is working towards an interlocked system of care and treatment. The county is moving ahead with programs that have mental health and substance use needs met in the same locations, and working to serve the entire population where the needs are found; from schools to clinics to physician-based treatment.

Department of Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD said: “I encourage all community members to learn how they can help fight the overdose epidemic. Narcan training is a tool we all can use to revive overdose victims and give substance users a second chance to reclaim their lives.”

Upcoming Educational and Awareness Forums:

For additional information on Westchester educational programs and services contact the Department of Community Mental Health at (914) 995-5220.

Upcoming Narcan Trainings sponsored by Westchester County Department of Health:

  • Thursday September 27, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 12 noon at the White Plains District Office, Conference Room 112 East Post Road, 1st floor White Plains Registration is necessary
  • Friday October 12, 2018 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Grace Baptist Church, Re-Entry Fair Mt Vernon Registration is necessary.
  • Friday November 2, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Port Chester-Rye Brook Public Library 1 Haseco Avenue Port Chester Registration is necessary.

For additional information click on to Westchester County Department of Health website at http://health.westchestergov.com/narcan

This article originally appeared in the Hudson Valley Press

Related Articles

Politics

Government to Place More Interest in Drug Treatment

May 1, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Politics Comments Off on Government to Place More Interest in Drug Treatment

by Maya Rhodan NNPA Washington Correspondent WASHINGTON (NNPA) – Although President Obama has yet to declare an end to the 40-year-old war on drugs, he has placed the weight of his office on viewing drug addiction as more than just a criminal justice issue. Last Read More

Politics

Former New York State Governor Mario Cuomo Passes

January 6, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Politics 0

Special to the NNPA from the New York Amsterdam News Former New York State Governor and Democratic Party champion Mario Cuomo has died. He was 82. The father to current Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mario died Thursday on New Year’s Day just hours after his son Read More

Op-Ed

$8.5 Billion Agreement with Mortgage Servicers

January 14, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on $8.5 Billion Agreement with Mortgage Servicers

By Charlene Crowell NNPA Columnist   The recent joint announcement by two key federal regulators believed a negotiated agreement with 10 mortgage servicing firms would help more than 3.8 million consumers who were wrongfully foreclosed during 2009 and 2010. Brokered by the Federal Reserve and Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.