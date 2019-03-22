West Ashley Takes a Seat at ‘The Longest Table’ April 27

By The Charleston Chronicle

Several West Ashley neighborhood associations, together with nonprofit West Ashley United and the city of Charleston are hosting The Longest Table West Ashley, an event designed to bring community members together to share a meal and discuss solutions to issues that impact their neighborhoods.

The event, which will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Citadel Mall, aims to facilitate discussions about community action, while raising money for a new West Ashley Bikeway entry plaza at the corner of Wappoo Road and Highway 17.

The Longest Table West Ashley is modeled after other The Longest Table events that have been held in communities around the world.

During the meal, which will be provided by the West Ashley High School culinary program, conversations about topics such as the community’s best assets and what skills and talents can be contributed to strengthen the community will be encouraged.

“The timing seemed ideal to bring this kind of event to West Ashley,” said City of Charleston West Ashley Coordinator Eric Pohlman. “As we move into the implementation phase of Plan West Ashley, it’s critical that the community remains engaged and empowered to participate in this process.”

Executive Director of West Ashley United Teresa Tidestrom said, “This is a great opportunity for the West Ashley community to come together to share ideas and unite to support the common good.”

Lisa Stine, vice president of the Dupont Station Neighborhood Association and event planning committee member said, “It is really inspiring to see residents from around West Ashley work together with such enthusiasm and positivity. We’re excited to see what will come from this event.”

Tickets are $5 and may be purchased through Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-longest-table-west-ashley-tickets-56596008184. All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the new civic plaza.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to assist with the event. Those who are interested should contact Meg Thompson, City of Charleston Business and Neighborhood Services Division Program Coordinator at 843-958-6407 or thompsonm@charleston-sc.gov.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

