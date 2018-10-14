Werking Women Project Celebrates Minority Women in Business

Werking Women consist of dynamic women displaying their professional skill set and fierce personalities across the Cincinnati Tri-State Area. Through an extensive application/selection process, we have chosen the top Women that we feel have represented themselves and their communities while aligning with the mission of the Morgan A. Owens brand and The Cincinnati Herald. The honor to have read and selected the many stories and backgrounds of women whom have flawlessly demonstrated poise and passion through their corporate careers, entrepreneurial goals, education, and commitment to serving others has been a humbling journey.
“I wanted a platform where women who looked like me could be celebrated. When I put out the call via social media last year, we had over 200 women apply. I was overwhelmed not only by the response but how many talented women of color we have in the region. I hope this project inspires others but also draws more attention and support for these women.”
Over 100 Women will be highlighted over the next several weeks.
These women include:
Interested in taking part of the Werking Women Project for 2019? Make sure you are following Morgan A Owens and The Cincinnati Herald on Facebook and Instagram. (Morgan A Owens Brand, @miss_morgan86; The Cincinnati Herald, @cinciherald)
