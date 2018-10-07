‘We’re Here For Justice,’ Demands Protester At A Demonstration Against The Police Killing Of Patrick Kimmons

Investigators suggested that the killing was justified, but Kimmons’ family rejected the police version.

October 7, 2018 Roz Edward #NNPA BlackPress, Community, Crime, Michigan Chronicle 0

By Nigel Roberts

Dozens of demonstrators marched through downtown Portland, Oregon on Saturday to demand justice in the police killing of Patrick Kimmons. The police version of the Sept. 30 shooting suggested that officers were justified in fatally shooting the 27-year-old Black man, but Kimmons’ family reportedly believed the police are covering up what really happened.

SEE ALSO: Police Reportedly Shoot Black Man In The Back More Than A Dozen Times In City Plagued By Racial Profiling

About 100 demonstrators, including Kimmons’ family, marched to the downtown Justice Center where speakers held a rally, The Oregonian reported. After the gathering, the group continued their peaceful march, blocking traffic at some intersections.

“We’re not here to riot. We’re here for justice,” said Charles Kimmons, a family member. “We need to fight this all the way to the end. These cops need to be locked up.”

Photo source: Marve Frazier

Two Portland Police Bureau officers, identified as Sgt. Garry Britt and Officer Jeffrey Livingston, shot Kimmons around 3 a.m. after responding to gunshots they heard while in their vehicle, the police said. Kimmons was later suspected of shooting at least two men.

Police saw Kimmons turn toward them or head their way holding a gun, sources told The Oregonian.

The officers fired between 10 to 12 shots at Kimmons after he ignored their commands, striking him in the upper torso and leg.

Members of Kimmons’ family, however, believe the cops fired more than 15 times as he ran away from them unarmed, OPB.org reported.

Beyond releasing the official statement, Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, who is the first Black woman to serve as the city’s police chief, and prosecutors have remained largely silent about the shooting.

Meanwhile, protesters and authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy and forensic analyses of weapons recovered from the scene.

This article originally appeared in The Michigan Chronicle.

