Wendy Williams' husband blames her after being punched by their son
Wendy Williams' husband blames her after being punched by their son

ROLLINGOUT — The saga continues between Wendy Williams and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. Following a recent fight between Kevin Sr. and their son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., Kevin Sr. reportedly believes that Williams was at fault. According to TMZ, Kevin Sr. said that he and his son had an excellent relationship until Williams filed for divorce. Kevin Sr. believes that Williams has influenced their son to be angered by their recent split.

13 hours ago

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter, Sr. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Lev Radin)

By A.R. Shaw

The saga continues between Wendy Williams and her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. Following a recent fight between Kevin Sr. and their son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., Kevin Sr. reportedly believes that Williams was at fault.

According to TMZ, Kevin Sr. said that he and his son had an excellent relationship until Williams filed for divorce. Kevin Sr. believes that Williams has influenced their son to be angered by their recent split.

In the weeks following the divorce, Kevin Sr. reportedly made multiple attempts to spend time with his son and sent lengthy text messages to explain his side of the story. However, Kevin Jr. reportedly would only respond with one-word replies.i

On the morning of Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Kevin Jr. got into an argument with Kevin Sr. at a store parking lot in New Jersey. Kevin Jr. was upset that Kevin Sr. was asking a judge to award him spousal support.

The argument eventually turned violent after Kevin Sr. put his son in a headlock. While in the headlock, Kevin Jr. punched his father in the nose, causing him to release his grip.

When police arrived, they arrested Kevin Jr. and charged him with assault. Kevin Sr. told authorities that he would not pursue any legal action against his son.

Williams filed for divorce after Kevin Sr.’s alleged mistress, Shania Hudson, reportedly gave birth in March at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Kevin Sr. reportedly has been involved in a relationship with Hudson for more than a decade. Their relationship allegedly caused Williams to relapse on drugs and led to a brief stay for the talk show host in a sober living house.

Because they were a married couple and also had a business relationship for more than two decades, their divorce will likely be costly for Williams, who was the primary breadwinner.

