Wendy Williams continues to delay the return of her talk show

By Rollingout.com

Wendy Williams’ fans will be disappointed when they hear the news about her show.

The 54-year-old talk-show host appeared on her show on Dec. 18, with her arm in a sling which was hidden underneath a pink sweater, as she told viewers she had suffered a hairline fracture to her right shoulder.

Williams has delayed the return to her talk show again. She was due to return to work on Jan. 7, but the date was delayed by another week to Jan. 14, and now it has been revealed she won’t be coming back until Jan. 21. Instead, on Jan. 14, a panel of “Hot Talkers” will take her place.

The producers of the show, Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, said in a statement: “As she has for the past 10 years, Wendy delivers an incomparable live talk show day in and day out and we want to give her the best opportunity to heal and recover.

“Williams has our complete and unwavering support and we look forward to her return to the iconic purple chair.”

She previously addressed the “genuine concern” for her health after struggling through the daytime show in pain.

The author apologized to her viewers for the “less than stellar” episode on Dec. 21, 2018, admitting she went “against” her “better judgment” going ahead and filming the program whilst she is still struggling with the injury.

In a lengthy message to her Instagram followers, Williams — who suffers from an overactive thyroid and the autoimmune disease Graves — wrote:

“To My Wendy Watchers,

“I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment, and cheer.

“As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell.

“I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I’ve never taken pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgment of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being.

“I really do a ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina).

“For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up.

“Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care.”

The presenter was forced to take a three-week break from her talk show in October last year when she collapsed live on air due to complications with her thyroid and Graves.