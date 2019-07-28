fbpx
COMMENTARY: We must approach ending Alzheimer’s with the urgency it deserves

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — This week, thousands of researchers, scientists, clinicians, advocates, and concerned Angelenos convened at the Los Angeles Convention Center to discuss one of the most urgent health crises of our time: eradicating Alzheimer’s disease and all forms of dementia.

Published

15 hours ago

on

Rep. Maxine Waters (CA-43), Co-Chair of the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, attends the Annual Alzheimer’s International Conference (AAIC) in Los Angeles and discusses new technology and scientific breakthroughs in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. (Photo Courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association)

By Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Each year, the Annual Alzheimer’s International Conference (AAIC), serves as the world’s largest week-long summit that is dedicated to discussing the latest scientific breakthroughs and innovation that will improve our ability to detect, treat, and ultimately, find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. As I walked the halls of the AAIC, I was so pleased to learn about scientific advancements, such as the possibility of a new test to determine an individual’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s and new research suggesting that healthy lifestyle choices – including a healthy diet, exercise, and cognitive stimulation – can significantly reduce the risk of dementia. These breakthroughs will save lives and help us advance our mission of stopping Alzheimer’s disease in its dangerous tracks.

As the Co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, I have been engaged in this fight for many years and know all too well how devastating this disease can be for patients, families, and caregivers. There is currently no effective treatment, no means of prevention, and no method for slowing the progression of the Alzheimer’s disease, which affects 670,000 people over the age of 65 in California alone.[1] More than 5.6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and by the year 2050 that number will have more than doubled.[2]

I led a years-long effort in the House to create the first ever Alzheimer’s semipostal fundraising stamp, which was formally accepted by the U.S. Postal Service in November 2017. The stamp has already raised $915,000 for Alzheimer’s, and more than 6.7 million stamps have been sold.[3] I am also proud to have joined with my colleagues to increase funding for Alzheimer’s research at the National Institutes of Health to a historic total of $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2019. Moreover, when I called for an additional $350 million in 2020, 129 of my congressional colleagues, representing both political parties, supported my request.  While meeting with scientists at the AAIC, I was especially gratified to see that the increases in research funding for which I have fought so hard are being put to good use.

However, research – while critical – is not enough. As we search for a cure for Alzheimer’s, we must simultaneously pursue commonsense measures that support caregivers and ensure that patients have access to the resources and funding they need to fight this tragic disease.

For the past decade, I have also led efforts in Congress to expand funding for the Missing Alzheimer’s Patient Alert Program, which helps local law enforcement officials find persons with Alzheimer’s who wander and reunite them with their families. Congress also passed the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, which provides for the development of a robust Alzheimer’s public health infrastructure across the country by establishing Alzheimer’s Centers of Excellence. The BOLD Act’s interventions will support early detection and diagnosis, reduce the risk of hospitalizations and cognitive decline, support caregivers, and reduce health disparities – but only if the law is fully funded – and Congress has yet to provide the funding.

Confronting the many challenges of Alzheimer’s disease requires a comprehensive approach. I am pleased that Congress is beginning to take this issue seriously, but it is past time for all legislative bodies, at the state, local, and federal level, to join in this fight. As a country and a global society, we must approach Alzheimer’s disease with the urgency it deserves. Our futures and those of our loved ones are depending upon it.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee and Co-Chair of the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease

 The article was originally published online by the Southern California News Group

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Related Topics:
OP-ED: Black Women Taking on the Fight Against Diabetes

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Over 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes—including nearly 13% of all non-Hispanic Black people. According to the Office of Minority Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, African Americans are 80% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and the majority of them are women.

Published

3 days ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

The risk for getting type 2 diabetes increases with age with the highest incidence occurring between 65-75. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
The risk for getting type 2 diabetes increases with age with the highest incidence occurring between 65-75. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

By Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President and CEO, Black Women’s Health Imperative

The cost of insulin is skyrocketing and people—especially Black women—are dying because they cannot afford or don’t have access to vital medication.

There is not enough being done to lower the prices of prescription medications that could mean life or death for so many African Americans that depend on it to live.

Over 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes—including nearly 13% of all non-Hispanic Black people. According to the Office of Minority Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, African Americans are 80% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and the majority of them are women.

Many of those suffering from diabetes depend on insulin to regulate their blood sugar to remain healthy so that the food they eat does not threaten their lives. Instead of ensuring that people with diabetes can have access to this life-saving drug, some political leaders have put up road block after road block to make it harder for patients to receive care, despite bipartisan outrage by the excessively high cost of prescription drugs.

This isn’t just bad politics: this is a life or death issue for working families across the country, and African Americans are disproportionately paying the price.

Instead of focusing on lowering drug costs for all Americans, some lawmakers continue to attack the Affordable Care Act and its health care protections for those that have pre-existing conditions. While they do this, as many as one in four people skips insulin doses or ration prescriptions because of the rising cost. Sadly, some of these people are dying as a result—and many black women are specifically at risk.

African Americans are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes and unfortunately suffer fatalities from type 2 diabetes at twice the rate of their white counterparts. Black people are overwhelmingly more likely to suffer from debilitating complications caused by diabetes such as amputations, blindness and kidney failure more than their white counterparts. Due to lack of health resources in predominately African American communities, black people receive poorer quality care and get care later when the disease has progressed.

The risk for getting type 2 diabetes increases with age with the highest incidence occurring between 65-75. This is precisely the point in life when income decreases. African American women are especially affected. They are likely to be care-givers and spend their hard-earned money on ensuring family members are healthy making access to insulin a greater challenge.

The health and wellness of Black women must be a top priority so we must take action.

Recently, a coalition of health care, social justice, and faith organizations launched “Affordable Insulin NOW,” a campaign demanding lower drug costs for those suffering from diabetes.

Together, we are raising our voices, amplifying each other’s stories, building on-the-ground teams, and demanding our policymakers and pharmaceutical companies work together to provide access to high quality and affordable insulin.

We need affordable insulin now. Too many lives depend on it.

Linda Goler Blount, MPH, is President and CEO of the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI). Linda oversees BWHI’s strategic direction and is responsible for directing the organization toward achieving its mission of leading efforts to solve the most pressing health issues that affect Black women and girls in the United States.

Before joining BWHI, Linda served as the vice president of programmatic impact for the United Way of Greater Atlanta, where she led the effort to eliminate inequalities in health, income, education and housing through place- and populationbased work.

COMMENTARY: Tough Decision

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Everyone can second guess, talk about what should have happened or what they would have done. You see, it’s difficult to make decisions that impact thousands, but that’s what leaders have to do. That’s what Delta Sigma Theta Sorority president Beverly E. Smith did when she announced that the convention would come to an end at noon on the third day of the five-day convention.

Published

4 days ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority president Beverly E. Smith
My Truth

By Cheryl Smith, Texas Metro News

It was a tough decision to make for some, and not so tough for others. But a decision had to be made.

The leadership of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority had about 16,000 registered attendees expected in New Orleans for the public service organization’s 54th National Convention. The weather looked like it could take a turn for the worse. Although Deltas have been to New Orleans since and everything was fine, many remember Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.

When reports from the Weather Channel and meteorologists across the country focused on the threat of Tropical Storm Barry, sorority sisters, speakers, honorees, vendors, family members and loved ones begin rethinking their travel plans. Some canceled their trips altogether, while others who were already in route or had arrived, were faced with decisions.

New Orleans was ready for the Deltas, who were going to paint the town red. But New Orleans is always ready. It’s a beautiful destination and combines good food, good people, great entertainment, great customer service with a smile, good food, wonderful attractions, good people, serious programming, and, I might add, good food; well you have a formula for a successful gathering. Just ask Essence Festival-goers who were there just a week prior.

I smile just thinking of the wonderful times I have had in New Orleans, the city in the state with so many great HBCUs, and folks who act like they are glad, well actually honored, to have you there. But if you will recall, during Hurricane Katrina, folks asked, “Why, when the threat was issued, didn’t many citizens leave New Orleans?”

Truth is yes, there were many who thought things would blow over as they did in the past, and others, simply didn’t have anywhere to go. New Orleans was their home!

Which brings me to my truth: Doing the right thing can be challenging.

Everyone can second guess, talk about what should have happened or what they would have done. You see, it’s difficult to make decisions that impact thousands, but that’s what leaders have to do. That’s what Delta Sigma Theta Sorority president Beverly E. Smith did when she announced that the convention would come to an end at noon on the third day of the five-day convention.

“The safety and wellbeing of our members and friends is our top priority,” she said. “We have been in regular communication throughout the week with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center leadership and a host of other local organizations who contributed to the production of the 54th National Convention.

“While the decision to conclude our convention was a decision we did not anticipate making, I am confident that the best choice was made to not only protect our members but also all those who have helped to make our time in New Orleans a success. Notwithstanding an abbreviated agenda we were able to handle the business of Delta; and our members are returning to their communities energized and committed to implementing programs to uplift their communities.”

And if one lesson was learned for many, especially the vendors; you must invest in an insurance policy. Also, this is not the first time the sorority has faced challenges during convention time.

In 1985, Delta Airlines Flight #191, crashed in Dallas, TX, killing 137, including passengers, flight crew and a motorist on the ground. Members of Delta Sigma Theta were among the fatalities.

I still remember the tears, the praying, the spirit of family as people from all walks of life came together, donating blood, food, and a shoulder; helping out, everywhere.

Although Barry did not do the anticipated damage to New Orleans, precautions needed to be taken. Last week, what was also appropriately lauded was the decision to donate to local charities the food which had been purchased by the Sorority through the convention center’s in-house catering service, Center Plate. The food, according to President Smith, would have been used for two food functions, the Sisterhood Luncheon and closing Soiree Celebration.

Imagine the thousands who will benefit from that one decision. And these are the stories I like to hear and spread. But guess what? Sorority and fraternities are always doing positive deeds.

There are so many dedicated men and women who are committed to public service and making a difference in their communities. I’m committed to sharing those stories of the great members of the Divine 9 (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity).

We must work together, and I urge those charged with telling the stories of the great works of their organizations to step up. If they need help, I’m more than happy to assist.

Just like with the Black Press, our organizations have to tell our own stories. We have to shape the narrative, or others will do the developing and many times we won’t like the results. Thanks President Smith for doing the right thing. I’m proud of you as the leader of our great sorority!

This too, shall pass.

2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD On The Road

Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.

Published

4 days ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

AutoNetworkWed, July 24, 2019 4:07pm

2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD On The Road with Paola and Roosevelt.

2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD Off-Road

Hyundai introduced the 2020 Palisade to invited journalists in Asheville, NC. 07.17.2019. We had the opportunity to drive on-road and off-road the front-wheel-drive version and AWD version.

Published

4 days ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

AutoNetworkWed, July 24, 2019 4:06pm

2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD Off-Road with Alan and Roosevelt.

COMMENTARY: For the Last Time, God is Not Schizophrenic

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “When I looked for a biblical reference point, there were actually too many to quote. I mean the bible is full of confirmation regarding God’s consistency. His unwavering faithfulness to us. God does indeed keep His promises and in His unpredictability, He is predictable.”

Published

4 days ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

James A. Washington is a father, husband, Christian, writer, entrepreneur and the owner/publisher of the Dallas Weekly.

Spiritually Speaking….

By James A. Washington, Publisher of the Dallas Weekly

Let me state up front. This is not new. I heard something recently that has stayed with me and has rapidly become embedded in my spirit, so I thought it was worthy to again pass along to you. “God is not schizophrenic.” It sounds simple enough, but, at closer inspection, you might want to seriously consider it implications.

When I looked for a biblical reference point, there were actually too many to quote. I mean the bible is full of confirmation regarding God’s consistency. His unwavering faithfulness to us. God does indeed keep His promises and in His unpredictability, He is predictable.

God loves us no matter how hard we try to deny this. We can never remove ourselves from this truth. It/He never changes. Warts and flaws and faults, God loves us. That means you and all your hidden secrets too. Deal with it.

The problem with God’s consistency is our inconsistency. When put into that perspective alongside God’s steadfastness, our fickleness screams out almost as some kind of bizarre trick.

What I’m saying is our behavior can become unsteady and sinfully shaky. But our faith should not. In the context of our faith, the consistency of God’s promise and His covenant with us should flourish. It should provide us with that proverbial ‘rock’ that we need to lean on.

After all, we’re not dealing with trick questions, slight of hand or spiritual illusions when it comes to God’s promise of eternal life and everlasting salvation. With faith comes the understanding that “God is not schizophrenic.”

Someone once told me that there should be some things and people in life that you can always count on. Folk who will be there for you no matter what! The reason we can relate to this is we know so many things and people in our lives that we cannot count on, or certainly shouldn’t.

So called friends will let you down. Family will fail you. Circumstances will change. Results are inconclusive and fame is fleeting. Being a Christian does not exempt us from everyday and every people challenges. They can be severe and debilitating.

Tests and testimonies are real. Yet God is steadfast. He does require however — or should I say, demands — the discipline of faith.

Unfaithfulness, schizophrenia, relapses, backsliding; all combine to get us into spiritual trouble. Faith, fortunately, always gets us out. That’s because God is good all the time. And God is God all the time, always was, always will be. He is not lost. He has not moved and left no forwarding address. He’s at the same place where you originally found Him and blessedly for you, he’s patiently waiting for you to acknowledge His presence there again and again and if needed, again.

My bible says faith proves itself by its obedience to the Lord. The more we accept His steadfastness, the clearer our paths become. When all is said and done, once you know where home is, you’re never lost. Because when we acknowledge the Almighty and who we are in relation to Him, we too, will never be lost or forsaken. May God bless and keep you always.

Hundreds honor slain civil rights icon and museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Hundreds honor Sadie Robert-Joseph, slain civil rights icon and museum founder who was remembered for living a life of purpose. Roberts-Joseph, the founder of the Baton Rouge African American History Museum formerly known as the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American History Museum, was found dead in the trunk of her car on July 12. She was 75.

Published

4 days ago

on

July 24, 2019

By

Hundreds honor slain civil rights icon, museum founder remembered for living a life of purpose
Remembered for living a life of purpose

By Michelle McCalope, Jozef Syndicate Reporter, The DRUM Newspaper

BATON ROUGE, LA (THE DRUM/NNPA) — Hundreds of people, including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, BatonRouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, other elected officials, community leaders, and even residents who barely knew Sadie Roberts-Joseph filled the pews at Living Faith Christian Center to say goodbye to a woman who was remembered for living a life of purpose.

“What she has done has inspired me and all of us,” said Edwards. “That’s why we’re all here.”

Roberts-Joseph, the founder of the Baton Rouge African American History Museum formerly known as the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African American History Museum, was found dead in the trunk of her car on July 12. She was 75.

The mother and grandmother who was affectionately known as “Ms. Sadie” was also a civil rights icon who hosted the city’s Juneteenth celebration. She was known for her dedication to bringing peace and unity to the community.

“She was a lady small in stature, but mighty in spirit,” the governor said. “I hope everyone will continue telling Ms. Sadie’s story. Let us never forget what Ms. Sadie stood for – education, love, and community. She was a leader in this community.”

Mayor Broome echoed those sentiments.

“Sadie Roberts Joseph was a beacon of light in our community. She was the matriarch of our community,” said Mayor Broome. “She lived a life of purpose. She was a woman on a mission.”

People from all walks of life came to pay their final respects. Big spray flowers and a quilt that had been donated by a man in Arkansas flanked her wooden casket as her big family (she was one of 12 siblings) and others looked on.

Many who came barely knew her but admired her spirit and dedication.

“I had met Ms. Sadie maybe one time, but I just felt like I needed to show my support,” said Patricia Francois. “I liked what she was doing for people. She was trying to help everybody.”

Roberts-Joseph also received several proclamations from everyone from the governor to the mayor to state representatives and U.S. Congressman Cedric Richmond.

Her nephews remembered their aunt as someone who was curious about life and asked a lot of questions. She was also the one in the family who didn’t have a lot of rhythm, they joked – someone who marched to the beat of her drum.

“She lived a life offbeat, but on purpose,” said her nephew the Rev. Shalamar Armstrong.

Community leaders promised to continue to support the efforts started by Ms. Sadie. They urged those in attendance to do the same.

“Just don’t talk about what she stood for,” Broome said. “Stand for what she stood for.”

On July 16, Baton Rouge police arrested Ronn Bell, 38, Robert-Joseph’s tenant, and charged him with first degree murder. They say Bell was $1, 200 behind on his rent.

