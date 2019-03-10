Watkins Award Honors Nation’s Top Black HS Players

March 10, 2019 AFRO Staff Afro, Sports 0
The Watkins Award honors a Black student-athlete who has excelled on the field, in the classroom and community. (Courtesy Photo)
The Watkins Award honors a Black student-athlete who has excelled on the field, in the classroom and community. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

For 30 years the National Alliance of African American Athletes has created a movement amongst young high school football talent who buy into being a part of the legacy where they are a part of a fraternity of exceptional athletes who are committed to servicing their communities.

Their signature event is the Watkins Award Banquet where The Franklin D. Watkins Memorial Award is presented to the best African American high school football player in the nation.  Five finalists from around the country will be honored this week at the Hilton Hotel in Crystal City, VA with one earning the Watkins Award, which is the equivalent to the high school football Heisman Trophy for Black Athletes.

“The Watkins Award Class of 2019 features an incredible collection of fine student-athletes,” said J. Everette Pearsall, executive director of The Alliance. “Each of these young men are well equipped for success academically. We continue to recognize and honor the premier African American Scholar Athletes in the United States.”

Five finalists from across the country will attend the gala, when this year’s standard bearer will be announced to cap a weekend of celebration where the alumni who has impacted major college football and the NFL reconnect for a weekend of fellowship that is unique to sports.

Normally if an athlete is nominated for an award and doesn’t win the only bond is between the winner and those who have preceded him.  However, with the Watkins Award, once you’re a finalist you’ve become a lifelong member of this athletic fraternity even when the trophy goes home with another athlete.

The finalists for the Watkins Award have traditionally been some of the most decorated high school student-athletes in the nation. They are mostly blue chip players who have received countless awards while operating under the media spotlight of being a talented athlete who earns a share of celebrity. Since an early age most have been the focus of college recruiters while performing well on the field.

However, the Watkins award is different.  It is based on more than just athletic performance and statistics.  The premise behind the award is to honor the spirit of the student-athlete who makes a difference in the classroom and community while competing at a high level. Most of the athletes who enjoy the festivities in the D.M.V. have never visited the Nation’s Capital which only adds to the lure of the event.

The list of NFL Players who are Watkins alumni are some of the rising stars of the game. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston is a former winner. Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reed, who joined Colin Kaepernick’s protest when they were teammates with The San Francisco 49 ‘ers, is among recent nominees also. Former Bullis and Ohio State QB Dwayne Hoskins, who is projected to be one of the first two taken in this year’s NFL Draft, was also nominated in 2016.

This year’s emcee will be ESPN football analyst and former NFL defensive back for Washington’s franchise Ryan Clark, who won a Super Bowl while playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.  Ric “Doc” Walker, Super Bowl champion with Washington, will host the red carpet.

The Watkins Class of 2019 includes Jaylen Coleman from Porter Ridge HS in Charlotte, N.C., who signed with Duke.  Nakobe Dean of Horn Lake HS in Horn Lake, Miss. and is enrolled at Georgia.  Aeneas DiCosmo, who played for Bergen Catholic HS in Montclair, N.J. and Elijah Higgins, of John Bowie HS in Austin, Texas who signed with Stanford. Roschon Johnson of Port Neches-Groves HS in Port Neches has already enrolled at Texas.

Advertisements

Related Articles

Sports

James Alan Fox: NFL Arrests Overhyped

September 29, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Sports 0

(USA Today) – With the ink barely dry on its federal appeal to reinstate Tom Brady’s suspension for “more probabl(y) than not” being “generally aware” of footballs being purposely deflated, the NFL revealed last week that the marquee quarterback’s jersey is the top seller this Read More

Advertisements
Sports

Around the NFL: Johnny Manziel Vows to Take Job More Seriously

December 24, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Sports 0

  (The Columbus Dispatch) – Johnny Manziel, who is done for the season because of a hamstring injury, vowed yesterday to take his job more seriously but also said it would be a mistake for the Cleveland Browns not to make him their quarterback of Read More

Advertisements
Howard forward Zion Cousins grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds in their loss to Hampton at the Events DC “Holiday Hoops Festival” at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy Photo)Courtesy Photo
Afro

Hampton Continues Dominance of Howard In Holiday Hoops Fest

December 30, 2018 AFRO Staff Afro, HBCU, Sports 0

THE AFRO — That Hampton beat Howard for the 16th consecutive time was a mere footnote to the first Events DC “Holiday Hoops Fest” in the new building that doubles as the practice facility for the Washington Wizards. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.