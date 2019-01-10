Ward 8 Grocery Store Breaks Ground

(Photo Courtesy of dc.gov)
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off her second term on Jan. 3 by participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for a Good Food Markets location in Ward 8.

The new store will offer job opportunities and fresh food options to the ward’s Bellevue community.

Through the Neighborhood Prosperity Fund, an initiative launched by Bowser, South Capitol Improvement LLC received an $880,000 grant to support space for a grocer tenant as part of a 225,000 square-foot development that will also include 195 units of affordable housing.

