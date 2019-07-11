Walkaround 2019 Lexus UX 250h F Sport Premium Package/Navigation
2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine
181 HP Hybrid
CVT Transmission ( Electronic Continuously Variable)
Exterior Color: Nori Pearl Green
Interior Color: Black
41 MPG City, 38 MPG Highway, 39 MPG Combined
MSRP: $40,240.00
Pros
* Good Ride and Handling
* Mileage
* Adequate Storage
Cons
* Location of Radio Controls on Center Stack
* Touch Pad
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.
___
Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com
___
#AutoNetwork
_
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
___
G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork