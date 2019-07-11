Walkaround 2019 Fiat 500X POP AWD

1.3L Turbo

9 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Italia Blue

Interior: Nero Black

24 MPG City, 30 MPG Highway, 26 MPG Combined

MSRP: $27,070.00

Pros

* Beautiful Blue Color

* Ample Interior Space

* Quick Start

Cons

* Turbo Lag

* Cabin Noise

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Detailed video walkarounds and walkthroughs of most sought after new cars, trucks, SUV’s, crossovers, Vans, Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models.

___

Sponsored by http://couponsoffersanddeals.com

___

#AutoNetwork

_

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

___

G+ https://plus.google.com/u/0/116524960847261924961

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=629939909

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Like this: Like Loading...