“Walk With Me: The Trials of Damon Keith” new documentary screening at the Wright Museum

A free screening with a panel discussion on Judge Keith’s life and impact.

May 29, 2019 Patreice A. Massey Black History, Film 0
A new documentary celebrates Detroit jurist whose historic rulings will long be remembered in the halls of social justice. (Image by: michiganchronicle.com)
By Patreice A. Massey

Tuesday, May 28, at 6 pm at the Charles H. Wright Museum

To honor the life of Judge Damon J. Keith, Detroit Public TV and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History are hosting a free public screening of the documentary, “Walk With Me: The Trials of Judge Damon J. Keith.”

The film by Detroiter, Jesse Nesser tells the story of the judge who championed the cause of equality and racial justice on the federal bench for more than 50 years and whose rulings forever changed the face of civil rights in the United States.

After the film, there will be a discussion of Judge Keith’s life and impact. The panel will consist of:

Jesse Nesser, the film’s director and producer
Peter Hammer, director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at the Wayne State Law School
Melba Joyce Boyd, distinguished professor of African-American Studies at Wayne State University
Ken Coleman, author and journalist, specializing in African-American history, civil rights and education
Charles Ezra Ferrell, vice-president of public programs at the Charles Wright Museum, will moderate.

Please join us for this tribute to Judge Keith, a fearless man and extraordinary judge whose rulings still resonate for our nation.

The event is free, but space is limited, so please register to reserve a seat.

