Voter Registration Deadline, October 9th

October 7, 2018 Michelle Hollinger South Florida Times, Voting 0

By Michelle Hollinger

IT’S NOT TOO LATE: There are just a few days left to register if you’d like to vote in November’s General Election. If this is a new registration application, the date the completed application is postmarked, or hand delivered to a driver’s license office, a voter registration agency, an armed forces recruitment office, the Division of Elections, or the office of any Supervisor of Elections in the state will be your registration date.

If this is a new Florida application, you must be registered for at least 29 days before you can vote in an election. If your application is complete and you are qualified as a voter, a voter information card will be mailed to you.

Not sure how to register? Visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times

