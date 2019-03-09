Volvo Throttles Speed AutoNetwork Reports #213

#213 This weeks topics : In The News: Subaru Recalls; Nissan Recalls; Lexus Recalls; Kia Hyundai Recalls and much more.

What Are We Driving This Week?

Greg – 2019 Hyundai Tucson

Frank – 2019 Ford Edge

Chris – 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50

Dave – 2019 Genesis G70

First Thoughts:

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

2.0L 4 Cylinder SkyActive – G Engine

185 HP @ 151Lb-Ft Torque

6 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Whitewater Pearl

Interior Color: Black

26 MPG City, 34 MPG Highway, 29 MPG Combined

MSRP: $35,000 (estimate)

African American Websites Featuring AutoNetwork.com:

http://BlackPressUSA.com and http://NNPA.org

Show Panelists:

Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com

Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

AutoNetwork Reports

