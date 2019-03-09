Volvo Throttles Speed AutoNetwork Reports #213
Auto talk show AutoNetwork Reports Live on YouTube weekly Thursday 3:00 pm ET – 3:30pm ET.
#213 This weeks topics : In The News: Subaru Recalls; Nissan Recalls; Lexus Recalls; Kia Hyundai Recalls and much more.
What Are We Driving This Week?
Greg – 2019 Hyundai Tucson
Frank – 2019 Ford Edge
Chris – 2019 BMW X5 xDrive50
Dave – 2019 Genesis G70
First Thoughts:
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring
2.0L 4 Cylinder SkyActive – G Engine
185 HP @ 151Lb-Ft Torque
6 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Whitewater Pearl
Interior Color: Black
26 MPG City, 34 MPG Highway, 29 MPG Combined
MSRP: $35,000 (estimate)
Show Panelists:
Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
