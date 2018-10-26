VIDEO: Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, Chibok Girls Champion, to Run for President of Nigeria

October 26, 2018 Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D. #NNPA BlackPress, Featured, News, Politics, Video, World 0

(Photo: Flickr/Paul Kagame)
Nigerian 2019 Presidential candidate Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili.

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., NNPA Newswire Contributor

Punch.com is reporting Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-founder of #BringBackOurGirls and Transparency International, announced Sunday she will run for president of Nigeria next year. Ezekwesili, 55, was a candidate for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize based on her work on fighting government corruption across the globe. Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, whose initial announcement did not name a party, has chosen to run on the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria presidential ticket in February 2019.

Current Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who succeeded Goodluck Jonathan, has been selected by the ruling party as its candidate.

Punch’s John Alechenu writes:

“The two-time minister and activist, whose nomination was ratified, received the party’s flag from the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, whose tenure was also renewed at the event.

The former World Bank Vice-President expressed sadness that instead of making progress, Nigeria was retrogressing under the current administration.

She said Nigeria could simply not afford to continue under the atmosphere of ‘unsustainable failure’ come 2019.

She described 2019 as a defining moment which would provide an opportunity ‘to unite and galvanise the potential of the country to build a great nation.’

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and the greatest producer of oil on the continent of Africa.

Affectionately referred to by supporters as “Oby,” Dr. Ezekwesili’s campaign slogan will be, “Project Rescue Nigeria,” and will focus on providing jobs for all Nigerians regardless of tribe or gender.

Read more at Punch.com.

Obiageli Ezekwesili, co-Founder of Bring Back Our Girls, discusses how the world has handled the missing 219 young women who were abducted from Chibok by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram. She speaks on stage during the 2016 Women in the World Summit in New York City.

This article originally appeared in The BurtonWire.

About Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D. 6 Articles
Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

Related Articles

In preparation for this year’s Olojo Festival, H.I.M. The Ooni Of Ife, stated, “We are set for a legacy project that will uplift one of the oldest cities in the world and put it on the global tourist map.”
#NNPA BlackPress

OP-ED: Nigeria’s 2018 Olojo Festival

September 30, 2018 BlackPressUSA #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Business, Featured, Gallery, NNPA Newswire, Op-Ed, Photo Gallery, World 2

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “We must travel back to our ancestral homelands. We must reconnect with who we really are without the trappings and ornaments of white supremacy. We are an African people.” […read more]

World

Nigeria Vote Held Hostage to 6-Week Success Against Rebels

February 9, 2015 Reporter II World 0

Chris Kay, Bloomberg News via CHICAGO TRIBUNE   ABUJA, Nigeria (Chicago Tribune) — Nigeria’s military has six weeks to do what it failed to accomplish in six years: turn the tide against the Islamist militant group Boko Haram. That’s the timeframe Nigeria’s national security adviser Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.