Upscale Bridal Salon Will Launch and Offers A Free Bridal Gown Giveaway

By Patreice A. Massey

At the height of engagement season, My Dream Dress Bridal Salon, a Detroit bred bridal emporium, announced its official opening on January 18, 2018. My Dream Dress Bridal Salon is a 3,800 sq. ft. space with over $500,000 in high-end design concepts and provides over 1,000 top of the line bridal, prom, cocktail and special event attire selections.

Owner and visionary, June Rachele Eaton is separating herself from the competition by offering couture gowns and wedding dress rentals. “After leaving a real estate business bringing in over $7 million per year, I got burned out,” Eaton said, “I wanted to invest in life changing experiences instead, so I decided to open up a bridal salon because it was passion, rather than real estate”. My Dream Dress Bridal salon focuses on providing unbeatable prices. The bridal salon offers a white glove service, venue rentals, custom setup services and a “Say Yes to The Dress” concept for bridal gown fittings.

During the launch, Eaton is seeking one bride who’s in the beginning phases of planning her dream wedding. Eaton will remove the stress of affording a gown and provide one lucky winner with a chance to win her dream wedding dress. The requirements to enter into the drawing is to submit a written message or recorded video detailing why you are the bride that deserves a dream bridal experience to info@mydreamdressbridalsalon.com .

The launch will include a detailed walkthrough of the salon, information sessions on bookings, viewing of couture gowns, libations and a meet and greet with June to tell her story. This event is open to the public and the winner of the Dream Dress Bridal Gown giveaway will be announced. My Dream Dress Bridal Salon is located at 19471 W 10 Mile Rd in Southfield, MI. For more information, email info@mydreamdressbridalsalon.com .

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.

