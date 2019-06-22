Uppercut Boxing Opens in Park Heights

By Sean Yoes

Recently, the Uppercut Boxing Gym of Maryland, opened at 4408 Park Heights in northwest Baltimore, and will serve as a vital resource for young people far beyond the boxing ring. The gym is owned by G. “Thunder” Robinson, a certified boxing trainer and one of the only women to own a boxing gym in the state.

The grand opening was hosted by Pam Curtis of the Pushing the Vision Outreach, co-chair of the Baltimore City Women’s Commission and president of the Park Circle Community Association.

The event was attended by several community leaders, public servants and politicians.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.