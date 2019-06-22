fbpx
Connect with us

Afro Business Sports

Uppercut Boxing Opens in Park Heights
Advertisement

Afro Commentary World

COMMENTARY: Don’t All Deserve to be Welcomed and Fed?

Afro Economy Law

‘Jobs Are Not Easy to Come By’

Afro Economy Government

D.C. Public Housing Gets Funding

Afro Entertainment Television

Raven-Symone Plans on Motherhood, Her Degree & Directing TV

Afro Community Crime

Community Leader’s Death Ripples Across City

Afro Energy Environment

Power52 Prepares Citizens for Work in Solar Industry

Afro Entertainment Music

The Rebirth of Cool

Afro Crime Travel

African-American Couple Found Dead in Dominican Republic Hotel

Afro Business Food

Lidl Grocery Comes to Ward 7

Afro

Uppercut Boxing Opens in Park Heights

THE AFRO — Recently, the Uppercut Boxing Gym of Maryland, opened at 4408 Park Heights in northwest Baltimore, and will serve as a vital resource for young people far beyond the boxing ring. The gym is owned by G. “Thunder” Robinson, a certified boxing trainer and one of the only women to own a boxing gym in the state.

Published

9 hours ago

on

Pictured from left to right: Thunder Robinson, Uppercut’s owner, Marcus Pollock, executive director of Park Heights Renaissance, Coach Leon “The Truth” Wallace, Baltimore City Councilwoman Sharon Green-Middleton, in front are boxers Emmanuel Hibbert and Jalon Hall. (Courtesy Photo)

By Sean Yoes

Recently, the Uppercut Boxing Gym of Maryland, opened at 4408 Park Heights in northwest Baltimore, and will serve as a vital resource for young people far beyond the boxing ring. The gym is owned by G. “Thunder” Robinson, a certified boxing trainer and one of the only women to own a boxing gym in the state.

The grand opening was hosted by Pam Curtis of the Pushing the Vision Outreach, co-chair of the Baltimore City Women’s Commission and president of the Park Circle Community Association.

The event was attended by several community leaders, public servants and politicians.

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: