Upcoming Origin SC’s Workshops in February 2019

February 3, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Economy, Education, Real Estate 0
(Photo by: originsc.org)
By The Charleston Chronicle

Begin believing in achieving your goals today! Origin SC offers workshops around the Tri-county area of Charleston, SC. They also offer one-on-one appointments with certified credit advisors. Take a look at their offerings below to find the next workshop nearest you. Or, if you’d rather meet with them by phone or online, you can do that too!

Making Ends Meet

Learn basic budgeting techniques and day-to-day money management strategies. 

  • February 14
    • 6-8 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

Credit Improvement

Learn the positive steps you can take to improve your credit, this workshop can be especially helpful for potential homebuyers. 

  • February 5
    • 6-8 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

First Time Homebuyer

Take advantage of this comprehensive HUD-certified workshop. Learn the latest from our licensed homebuyer coaches and meet trusted professionals in the industry. 

  • February 16
    • 9 AM – 4 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

Intro to Homeownership

Gain a better understanding of the homeownership process– from the mortgage application to down payment assistance. 

  • February 2
    • 10 AM – 12 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
  • February 21
    • 6-8 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
  • February 23
    • 10 AM – 12 PM
    • 325 E. Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
  • February 28 
    • 6-8 PM
    • 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485 

Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up today! For more information or to register for a workshop or one-on-one coaching, visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.

