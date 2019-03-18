Upcoming Origin SC’s Workshops in April 2019

March 18, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Education, Financial Management 0
Origin SC Workshop
Origin SC Workshop

The Charleston Chronicle

Begin believing in achieving your goals today! Origin SC offers workshops around the Tri-county area of Charleston, SC. They also offer one-on-one appointments with certified credit advisors. Take a look at their offerings below to find the next workshop nearest you. Or, if you’d rather meet with them by phone or online, they can do that too!

Making Ends Meet

Learn basic budgeting techniques and day-to-day money management strategies. 

  • April 11th
    • 6-8 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

Credit Improvement

Learn the positive steps you can take to improve your credit, this workshop can be especially helpful for potential homebuyers. 

  • April 2nd
    • 6-8 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

First Time Homebuyer

Take advantage of this comprehensive HUD-certified workshop. Learn the latest from their licensed homebuyer coaches and meet trusted professionals in the industry. 

  • April 20th
    • 9 AM – 4 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

Intro to Homeownership

Gain a better understanding of the homeownership process– from the mortgage application to down payment assistance. 

  • April 6th
    • 10 AM – 12 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
  • April 18th
    • 6-8 PM
    • 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
  • April 25th
    • 6-8 PM
    • 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485
  • April 27th
    • 10 AM – 12 PM
    • 325 E Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 

Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up today! For more information or to register for a workshop or one-on-one coaching, visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.

This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle

Advertisements

Related Articles

Photo by: respectability.org
Charleston Chronicle

PRESS ROOM: 7,500 African Americans With Disabilities Lost Jobs, RespectAbility Reports

March 2, 2019 The Charleston Chronicle Charleston Chronicle, Economy, Press Room 0

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — New statistics released in February show that African Americans with disabilities are being left behind. […read more]

Advertisements
Black History

COMMENTARY: Facebook Pearls Of Wisdom

December 1, 2018 The Charleston Chronicle Black History, Charleston Chronicle, Voting 0

CHARLESTON CHRONICLE — Recently I saw something about voter suppression on Facebook. The subject’s been on my mind a lot recently since viewing a CNN report on voter suppression in America. […read more]

Advertisements
Education

Black College Loses Lawsuit to Preserve Accreditation

October 20, 2018 S. Florida Times Education, HBCU, South Florida Times 1

SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES — A historically black college in Georgia has lost a lawsuit seeking to preserve its regional accreditation. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.