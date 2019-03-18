Upcoming Origin SC’s Workshops in April 2019

The Charleston Chronicle
Begin believing in achieving your goals today! Origin SC offers workshops around the Tri-county area of Charleston, SC. They also offer one-on-one appointments with certified credit advisors. Take a look at their offerings below to find the next workshop nearest you. Or, if you’d rather meet with them by phone or online, they can do that too!
Making Ends Meet
Learn basic budgeting techniques and day-to-day money management strategies.
- April 11th
-
- 6-8 PM
- 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
Credit Improvement
Learn the positive steps you can take to improve your credit, this workshop can be especially helpful for potential homebuyers.
- April 2nd
-
- 6-8 PM
- 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
First Time Homebuyer
Take advantage of this comprehensive HUD-certified workshop. Learn the latest from their licensed homebuyer coaches and meet trusted professionals in the industry.
- April 20th
-
- 9 AM – 4 PM
- 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
Intro to Homeownership
Gain a better understanding of the homeownership process– from the mortgage application to down payment assistance.
- April 6th
-
- 10 AM – 12 PM
- 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
- April 18th
-
- 6-8 PM
- 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC 29406
- April 25th
-
- 6-8 PM
- 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485
- April 27th
-
- 10 AM – 12 PM
- 325 E Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up today! For more information or to register for a workshop or one-on-one coaching, visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.
This article originally appeared in the Charleston Chronicle.
