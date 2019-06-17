UniverSoul Circus Coming to National Harbor

fbpx
Entertainment

WASHINGTON INFORMER — The UniverSoul Circus is returning for a month long stint in the D.C. area this summer. The circus, a spectacle of sight, sound and soul for the entire family to enjoy, will anchor at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., from June 20-July 28.

Published

22 hours ago

on

Courtesy of UniverSoul Circus via Instagram

By WI Web Staff

The UniverSoul Circus is returning for a month long stint in the D.C. area this summer.

The circus, a spectacle of sight, sound and soul for the entire family to enjoy, will anchor at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., from June 20-July 28.

The electrifying circus, now in its 26th year, offers an unforgettable experience, bringing fans and performers closer together than ever before in an inclusive, positive and soulful atmosphere.

“We get to share our culture with everyone, and each member of the audience leaves with a message that everyone belongs,” said founder and CEO Cedric Walker. “The UniverSoul Circus is for the people — it’s their show.”

Loaded with one-of-a-kind performances from around the world, the circus is led by ringmaster Lucky Malatsi from South Africa, his longtime sidekick Zeke of Atlanta and newcomer Cheyenne-Rose Dailey from Trinidad and Tobago. The show features male contortionists from Guinea, skaters from Cuba, daredevil motorcyclists from Atlanta and Santiago, Chile, a high-wire act from Colombia and Gabon and much more.

For ticket information, go to ticketmaster.com.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

