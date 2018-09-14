Two Nashville-Based Organizations Named to Forbes

By The Tennessee Tribune

NASHVILLE, TN — Two Nashville-based organizations, Advance Financial and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), were named to Forbes’ first-ever ranking of The Best Employers for New Graduates. 

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct an independent survey of more than 10,000 young professionals working for companies that have at least 1,000 employees within the United States. On a five-point scale, employees were asked to rank their workplace based on atmosphere, development, image, working conditions, salary, workplace and diversity. They were also asked if they would recommend their company to someone seeking employment and were able to evaluate their industry’s competitors. The  250 companies that received the highest scores were awarded a ranking on the list.

VUMC ranked 189 and Advance Financial ranked 205 on the list, ahead of Amazon, Starbucks and Nestle.

“To be included on a list with such high-profile national and international companies is an honor,” said Tina Hodges, chief executive and chief experience officer for Advance Financial. “Company culture and employee satisfaction are top priorities for us, so this ranking reaffirms that our employees are just as happy to work for us as we are to have them as part of the team.”

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading multi-state fintech company based in Nashville. Family owned and operated, the company is aggressively investing in the expansion of its market presence. In keeping with its vision of a world-class customer experience, Advance Financial is delivering instant lending decisions and brick-and-mortar money services 24/7/365. The company maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies  in the country for the seventh year in a row. 

For more information visit https://www.af247.com

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune

