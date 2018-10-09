Tuesday Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Georgia’s Historic Election

Tuesday, Oct. 9, is the last day to register to vote in this fall’s historic, nationally watched elections. Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are running for governor in a race that has captured national attention, as Democrats hope a so-called “blue wave” will begin in Georgia and carry them to major victories in next month’s midterm election. Georgia Republicans, on the other hand, are hoping the recent White House victory that saw Brett Kavanaugh appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court will help them maintain political dominance in Georgia.

Recent polls show a virtual tie between Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, and Abrams, seeking to become the nation’s first African-American female governor in history.

Anyone not registered vote in Georgia or those whose addresses have changed register to vote by Tuesday to vote on Nov. 6. You can check your registration status online at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. You can register to vote online at registertovote.sos.ga.gov if you already have a Georgia driver’s license number or a state-issued ID number. You can also fill out a paper voter registration application by printing it out from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, or by picking up an application at post offices, libraries and county election offices. Paper registration applications must be returned or postmarked by Tuesday.

Photo identification is required before casting a ballot in person in Georgia. Early voting by mail has already begun, and early in-person voting begins Oct. 15 and ends statewide on Friday, Nov. 2.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Defender.

