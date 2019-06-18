Trump’s White House hires new director of African American outreach

By Defender News Service

There’s a new Black person in the White House and she’s actually been invited in. Earlier in the week, Nicole Frazier, who worked as Sen. Cory Gardner’s regional director, was hired as the new director of African American outreach, serving in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Frazier’s role will be to connect the Black community with the beleaguered and often tumultuous Trump administration. The timing however is interesting as Trump is looking for support from the Black community right ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign run, Axios reports.

“I’m glad President Trump was able to identify such a capable person in Nicole, to serve in OPL for this incredibly important position. … It’s a good thing to have another African American at the table in the White House as our advocate and I stand ready to help her succeed,” said Paris Dennard, former White House director of Black Outreach for President George W. Bush, to the Axios.

The dastardly stumpers plan to work double duty to help himget elected in 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Trump campaign official said the Fox Nation hosts are “beloved and appreciated volunteers and supporters,” who will rallying his racist base through videos and rallies.

The two women, who became YouTube sensations for being vocal and adamant Black supporters for Trump, currently host a weekly show for the Fox News streaming service called Fox Nation.

The women are also featured in a new Facebook video advertisement posted by the President’s re-election campaign.

“President Trump has the resolution and solutions to solve problems,” Lynnette Hardaway (“Diamond”) says in the clip. “We don’t need to take a nosedive. We all going to stick with President 45. So that we can win, win, win. Now 2020, here we come!”

Good luck to Nicole Frazier, who has yet to deliver any official statement. We hope it’s worth it, girl.



This article originally appeared in the Defender News Network.