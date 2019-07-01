Trouble already? Stevie J and wife Faith Evans unfollow each other on IG

By Terry Shropshire

About a year after producer Stevie J and singer Faith Evans’ quickie wedding on July 17, 2018, where the two got hitched without prior notification in a Las Vegas hotel, trouble seems to be brewing in the couple’s household.

According to Hot97 and MadameNoire.com, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars, Stevie J, whose real name is Steven Jordan, 47, and Evans, 46, have suddenly stopped following each other on Instagram.

While that alone does not automatically equate to marital tumult, the following cryptic tweets sent out by Stevie J have fans speculating that something nasty may be brewing just beneath the surface:

Drunk people always speak their truth — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 24, 2019

Ones insecurities can damage them — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 24, 2019

All that glitters ain’t gold. — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 24, 2019

About the same time, Evans released this nugget from Albert Einstein on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram 🤔 A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on Jun 24, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

Has reality TV devoured another union?

These developments happened days after Stevie J and former girlfriend Mimi Faust came to blows about how he allegedly disrespected Faust’s girlfriend.

Some believe the Stevie-Faith relationship was doomed from the start. As they were honeymooning, another one of his exes, the notorious former LHHATL cast member Joseline Hernandez, put him on full blast and accused him of sending her love texts behind Evans’ back.

“Will you marry me,” a text from “a**hole,” Hernandez wrote in a tweet that has been deleted.