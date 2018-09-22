TRAVEL: Toronto: Eat, Drink & Be Merry!

By Dwight Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor

(Photo by Dwight Brown)

The Toronto International Film Festival has been the epicenter of the film industry for over four decades. Movie lovers come to Toronto, home to 2.5 million people from 200 distinct ethnic backgrounds, for a multicultural “film festival vacation.” In-between premieres and mingling with celebrities on bustling sidewalks, they wine, dine, shop, sightsee and have fun.Travelers can enjoy the finest restaurants, museums and tourists sights any time of the year.

Royal Ontario Museum (https://www.rom.on.ca/en) — Put on your walking shoes and get going. The Royal Ontario Museum at 100 Queen’s Park is Canada’s largest and most comprehensive museum and home to a world-class collection of 13 million artworks, cultural objects and natural history specimens featured in 40 gallery and exhibition spaces. The Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion exhibit features the Dutch fashion designer’s space age, non-conformist dresses that are often made from 3-D printing, whale bones and synthetic boat rigging. They’re the kind of attire Labelle or Grace Jones would wear. Permanent Galleries attract visitors all year long: e.g. Shreyas and Mina Ajmera Gallery of Africa, The Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

(https://mikutoronto.com) — Toronto Island Park (https://www.torontoisland.com) — (Photo by Dwight Brown) This 570-acre string of small isles is about a mile off shore in Lake Ontario. Canadian geese, deer and mink roam around. Babe Ruth hit his first professional home run at a baseball stadium here, originally built in the early 1900s. These days you can take a sightseeing boat ride — you’ll get the best view of the Toronto skyline through the glass ceiling — to these car-free islands where locals and visitors alike dine at outdoor cafes, sunbathe on beaches (including a nude beach), see fountains and view Bill Bishop Toronto City Airport. Rent a bike for $7 per hour and take a tour.

(https://www.torontoisland.com) — Toronto HeliTours (https://helitours.ca) — (Photo by Dwight Brown) At Billy Bishop Airport, which is situated on one of the Toronto Islands, Toronto HeliTours offers 6 to 14 -minute sky-high rides that give you an eagle’s panorama of the downtown core. The helicopter lifts off like a feather before it flies around the downtown area, swirls around CN Tower and passes over the Rogers Centre stadium (home of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team) comes into view. Bring the kids and they can take photos from the front seat of the helicopter.

CN Tower (https://www.cntower.ca/intro.html) — The stately looking CN Tower defines Toronto’s skyline as its needlepoint architecture rises 1,815 feet into the sky. If you’re looking for an extreme urban adventure, for $225 (plus tax) you can get tethered to the tower and walk around the edge of the roof of the CN Tower’s restaurant! It’s a 20- to 30-minute outdoor walk that gives you bragging rights and membership in the EdgeWalkers Eating at the Tower’s 360 Restaurant, with its circular, rotating room with floor-to-ceiling windows gives you a constantly changing expansive view of downtown, Lake Ontario and beyond. Choose the Bison Tartare appetizer,the Atlantic Salmon Fillet entrée and Dark Chocolate Tower dessert.

(http://www.niagaraboundtours.com/Home.aspx) — Ki Modern (http://www.kijapanese.com/reservations/) – KI Modern is one of the best Japanese restaurants in North America. The clientele consists of fancy businesspeople, young hip white-collar workers and tourists who like fine cuisine, tasty sake and Japanese beer like Asahi ‘Super Dry.’The cozy sushi bar features comfortable wingback chairs and s a very intimate dining experience. Or sit at one of the many private booths for a more private atmosphere. Select the Seaweed Salad to start, then the Bistro Shrimp Tempura with spicy wasabi-garlic cream dip. Dig into the mouth-watering Striploin with yuzu-szechuan peppercorn rub and umeboshi shiso peppercorn sauce. End dinner with the Matcha Cheesecake.

La Fenice (http://www.lafenice.ca) — Executive Chef Luigi Orgera opened this Italian eatery back in 1984 on King Street West just cross the street and down the block from TIFF Bell Lightbox, the Toronto International Film Festival’s home. Jump into the appetizer Calamaretti Positano(Sautéed Squid, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Garlic & Chili Peppers). For a pasta course you can’t go wrong with Fettuccine con Ragu di Vitello e Funghi Porcini(White Veal Ragù, Porcini Mushrooms, Parmigiano-Reggiano). Top it off with a dessert of Chocolate Raspberry Tartufo.

The Toronto International Film Festival is the most fan-friendly film festival in the world. Add in sightseeing, touring, top tier restaurants, eateries and museums and Toronto becomes a destination vacation with a full plethora of choices any time of year. Come for the Toronto International Film Festival. Stay for the city of Toronto.

Visit travel writer Dwight Brown at www.DwightBrownInk.com.