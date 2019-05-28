Traffic Fatalities Throughout County

By Mark F. Gray

Despite the pleas of Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Police Chief Hank Stawinski and State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, driving fatalities on the roadways continue.

After a brief period where it seemed drivers were heeding the call of law enforcement officials, several hit and run accidents and deadly collisions have started again throughout the County.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating a fatal collision in Brandywine involving a man from Northeast, D.C. Kenneth Washington, 53, of H Street lost his life in a two-car accident on May 17.

According to Prince George’s County Police, a Nissan was heading northbound on Brandywine Road when it apparently, crossed the double yellow line and traveled into the southbound lanes and struck a Volkswagen. Washington was a passenger in the Nissan and was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

A pedestrian was killed by a driver who, allegedly thought he struck a deer in a collision on Maryland Route 301 at Rosaryville Road last Sunday. Adrian Harris, 26, of Waldorf, was reportedly walking southbound on Crain Highway area with his back to traffic when he was fatally struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lewis Walker, 24, of Waldorf. In his accounts to Maryland State Police, Walker stated that he struck a deer in the roadway and pulled off in a safe area not far from the scene, where he used the OnStar Services feature on his vehicle to report the incident. Walker declined to have emergency services respond to the scene as he thought it was only a property damage after a collision with an animal.

When Troopers arrived they located the body of Harris lying in the center median in the area of Southbound US Route 301 at Rosaryville Road. Prince George’s County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Harris deceased at the scene.

Troopers located the Chevrolet Cruze driven by Walker a short distance away with front end and windshield damage. Walker was in the car with his mother, Dorothy Jones, 56, who was reportedly also cooperative with troopers during the investigation. There were no indications of impairment by alcohol or drugs based on evidence from the scene.

A portion of southbound US Route 301 between Rosaryville Road and Frank Tippett Road was closed for several hours for the investigation which is ongoing.

The Indian Head Highway stretch of I-210 near Oxon Hill continues to be as dangerous a stretch as any in the state. However, last weekend a routine traffic stop turned into a hit and run chase on May 10.

Lamar Davon Daniels, 37, of Landover, drove a Dodge Caravan through a stop sign at Maryland I-210 and Livingston Road just before 3 a.m. A state trooper signaled for him to pull over, according to the Maryland State police. Daniels tried to escape and struck another car who had the right of way but, was apprehended after trying to escape on foot.

After catching Daniels, state police found a loaded glock semi-automatic handgun near him. The report also states that officers also found “indicators of impairment from alcohol or drugs.” A database check found that Daniels was barred from owning a gun because of a previous felony conviction.

Daniels faces charges that include fleeing and eluding law enforcement, failing to remain at the scene of a personal injury collision, driving while under the influence, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person with a felony conviction.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

